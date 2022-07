Debris Cleanup from June 26 Summer Storm Announced by City of Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on June 27, 2022, that public works personnel are currently working to clean up debris from the summer storm that hit the area in the evening hours of Sunday, June 26, 2022. The public right of way is being cleared of downed limbs and trees by Solid Waste crews. Streets and drainage crews are sweeping streets and clearing catch basins throughout the city. There have been no reports of flooding as a result of yesterday’s event. As more rain is expected throughout the week, these crews will continue to monitor and clear areas throughout the city.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO