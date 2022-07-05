ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Street.com's AAP Team Has Mixed Views on Ford

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBgnO_0gVs55LQ00

TheStreet.com’s Action Alerts Plus (AAP) team offered a mixed take on Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, after it reported June sales data.

Sales jumped 31.5% from a year earlier to 152,262 vehicles, with higher-margin trucks and SUVs accounting for 97% of the total.

Electric vehicle sales jumped 77% from a year earlier to total about 2.9% of overall sales.

In addition, Ford gained market share, as sales dropped 11% for the entire industry.

But on a sequential basis, Ford’s sales dipped 1.4% from 154,461 vehicles in May. And for the entire June quarter, its vehicle sales rose 1.8%, trailing analysts’ estimate of 3.3% to 5.1%.

“Supply chain issues that have prompted production delays and shortfalls aren't a Ford specific event,” the AAP team wrote in a commentary.

“But we also have to acknowledge these headwinds are now being accompanied by recession concerns. The fear is that new car buying will slow, as consumer spending retrenches and interest rates for auto loans [rise].”

Challenging September Quarter for Ford

So Ford will likely “have a challenging September quarter if not the back half of 2022,” the AAP team said.

“Ford has continued to push forward with its transformation, making moves to improve its cost structure and foster its EV efforts,” the team said. “The leverage associated with those efforts will hinge on having enough vehicles flowing through Ford's operations.”

Ford might have something to show for those efforts in the next 12 to 18 months, the AAP team said. The average age of light vehicles in operation in the U.S. has risen to 12.2 years, according to S&P Global Mobility, the highest level in more than a decade.

“This suggests that eventually we will see a pronounced pick-up in replacement demand, especially if auto sales slow further in coming months,” the AAP team said.

It has a price target of $15 for Ford, which recently traded at $11.19.

Comments / 1

Related
The Verge

Toyota will be the third automaker to lose the EV tax credit in the US

Toyota sold its 200,000th plug-in electric vehicle in the US, triggering a slow phaseout of the federal EV tax credit over the next 15 months, according to Bloomberg. The automaker is the third manufacturer to pass this mark, following Tesla and General Motors. The phaseout for Toyota is poorly timed,...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aap#Vehicles#Street Com#Aap Team Has Mixed Views#Ford Motor Company Report#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Entrepreneur

Forget Tesla, Wall Street Thinks These 2 EV Stocks Could Double

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow exponentially this year, thanks to strong consumer demand and favorable government initiatives. However, the EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is currently grappling with supply chain issues and factory shutdowns. And we think EV stocks Xos (XOS) and Lion Electric (LEV) are worth adding to one's watchlist. Wall Street analysts see substantial upside potential in these stocks. Keep reading….
ECONOMY
Fortune

Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Burger King employee Kevin Ford never missed a day’s work in the 27 years he spent as a cook at the McCarren Las Vegas Airport location of the chain restaurant. So when he arrived at work on the 27th anniversary of his employment and joked around about the time he had spent working at the company, management scrambled to find a present to thank him for his hard work.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Agriculture Online

Grain markets collapse today | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The grain markets collapsed on sharply lower vegetable oil prices and massive fund liquidation in the stock, energy, and grain markets. July corn closed 18 cents lower at $7.36. December corn closed down 29 cents at $5.78. July soybean futures closed down 51 cents at $15.75, while the November contract closed 79 cents lower. Wheat futures closed 37 to 52 cents lower.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
86K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy