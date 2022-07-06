AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

FBI Director Christopher Wray and the director-general of Britain's MI5 domestic intelligence service issued a rare joint address on Wednesday. Communist China was the topic. MI5's Ken McCallum began by describing how the United States and Britain face a "massive shared challenge" by the Chinese Communist Party. McCallum outlined the vast scale of Chinese espionage targeting advanced technologies and research. He also made clear that the primary target of this espionage is not the British government but rather private organizations. As he put it, "By volume, most of what is at risk from Chinese Communist Party aggression is not, so to speak, my stuff. It’s yours."

INDIA ・ 1 DAY AGO