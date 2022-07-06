ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — David Shapiro and his wife brought their two young kids to enjoy the Independence Day parade in their hometown north of Chicago, snagging a spot in front of a boutique winery. The children's parade in downtown Highland Park had already gone by, with...

www.recorderonline.com

UPI News

On This Day: North Korea's Kim Il Sung dies at 82

July 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read in public for the first time, to people gathered at Philadelphia's Independence Square. In 1835, the Liberty Bell cracked while being rung during the funeral of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall...
Washington Examiner

Joint FBI-MI5 speech illustrates Britain's big shift on China

FBI Director Christopher Wray and the director-general of Britain's MI5 domestic intelligence service issued a rare joint address on Wednesday. Communist China was the topic. MI5's Ken McCallum began by describing how the United States and Britain face a "massive shared challenge" by the Chinese Communist Party. McCallum outlined the vast scale of Chinese espionage targeting advanced technologies and research. He also made clear that the primary target of this espionage is not the British government but rather private organizations. As he put it, "By volume, most of what is at risk from Chinese Communist Party aggression is not, so to speak, my stuff. It’s yours."
BBC

Poland confirms scientist being detained in Iran

A Polish scientist is being held in Iran, Poland has confirmed, after Iranian state TV reported that several Europeans had been caught spying. Poland's foreign ministry said the man was detained in September. A Polish university named him as Maciej Walczak. Iranian news agencies said Mr Walczak was arrested for...
The Associated Press

Australia drops charge against lawyer over spying claim

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new government on Thursday dropped the 4-year-old prosecution of a lawyer over his alleged attempt to help East Timor prove that Australia had spied on the then-fledgling nation’s government during multibillion-dollar oil and gas negotiations in 2004. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus maintained the...
The Associated Press

Burkina Faso's ex-leader Compaore returns for crisis meeting

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s former President Blaise Compaore returned to the West African country Thursday, the first time since being ousted in a popular uprising eight years ago. The former leader arrived at the Ouagadougou airport, according to Western diplomats and the Emir of Lipatko, a traditional leader. Compaore, who’s been in exile in neighboring Ivory Coast since 2014, came back to be part of an unprecedented meeting on Friday of former heads of state to discuss Burkina Faso’s future, said a statement by the government. Compaore is to join past presidents Michel Kafando, Yacouba Isaac Zida, Jean-Baptiste Ouedraogo and Roch Marc Christian Kabore, according to the statement.
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern says UN failed in its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday tore into the United Nations for its “failure” to appropriately respond to Russia’s “morally bankrupt” war in Ukraine.Speaking at the Lowy Institute think tank in Australia, Ms Ardern, who has been against the UN Security Council veto powers held by five permanent members, called for a reform of the body.Russia has taken a “morally bankrupt position” in the security council in the “wake of a morally bankrupt and illegal war”, she said.“We must reform the United Nations so that we don’t have to rely on individual countries imposing their own autonomous...
US News and World Report

U.S. 'Saddened and Shocked' by Shooting of Japan's Former Premier Abe, Envoy Says

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday. Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
International Business Times

Iran TV Says Several Foreigners, A UK Diplomat, Detained For Alleged Spying

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have detained several foreigners, including Britain's second most senior envoy in Tehran, for alleged acts of spying such as taking soil samples in restricted areas, state television reported on Wednesday. It did not elaborate on when they were arrested or whether they were still under arrest. Britain...
AFP

G20 ministers to meet in Bali with Ukraine top of agenda

The Group of 20 will meet in Bali Friday with the United States pushing the world's top economies to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as Washington and Moscow's top diplomats prepare for their first showdown since the war began. But attention has shifted to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine after it rattled global markets, sent food prices skyrocketing and led to allegations of Russian war crimes.
