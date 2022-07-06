How to volunteer with Tulsa SPCA

A dog is groomed after being rescued by Alliance for Animals and the Tulsa SPCA. (Courtesy of Tulsa SPCA)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA has posted on Facebook how people can volunteer with them. Anyone wishing to volunteer should email giving@tulsaspca.org with days and timeframes that they are available for.

Ideal shifts for volunteering are 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Sunday. The Tulsa SPCA is closed everyday from 12:30 p.n. to 1:30pm.

Volunteers need to be 9 years old or older. Volunteers aged 9 to 17 need to have a parent volunteer with them.

All volunteers must wear long pants, shirts with sleeves and no dangling jewelry. If you are outside, a hat, sunscreen and bug spray are encouraged. Comfortable shoes that are okay to get dirty and wet are also encouraged.

The Tulsa SPCA needs help in the following areas:

Cleaning kennels

Feeding and watering

Laundry and dishes, both in their shelter and clinic

Socialization

For socialization, many of the animals have had very little human interaction and contact, so socialization may consist of just sitting with them, talking to them, reading, playing soft music, etc. Most won’t be ready to pet, walk on leashes, etc.

Anyone who cannot volunteer but still wants to help the Tulsa SPCA can donate here.

