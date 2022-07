RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It is a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day as we are expecting high heat and the possibility of severe storms late this afternoon and evening. It will be hot and humid today and a Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon to 7 pm this evening for most all of central North Carolina. Heat indexes could reach up to 106 this afternoon. The hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illness to occur.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO