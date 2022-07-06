ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

‘Be Part of History’ blood drive taking place in Martinsville

By Emaryi Williams
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lX0mI_0gVs4pSS00
(Photo courtesy: MGN Online)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — While the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society often focuses on preserving the past, the organization is also working to save lives in the future by sponsoring the “Be Part of History” American Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday.

Organizers say the blood drive will take place at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum on East Main Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

According to a statement shared on Thursday, June 30 by John Phillips — the president of the Board of Directors for the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society — the following guidelines are in place for those intending to donate:

  • Be in good health and feel well
  • Be at least 16 years old (anyone under age 18 requires parental consent)
  • Weigh at least 110 pounds
  • Have not donated in the past 56 days

Every two seconds, there is someone who reportedly needs blood. Blood donors help patients of all ages with various conditions including burns, heart surgery, organ transplants, and cancer– with 4.5 million lives being saved by blood transfusions a year, organizers say.

“There’s an urgent need for blood donors after a dramatic shortfall in donations in May and June. In fact, May saw one of the largest blood donation shortfalls in recent years,” the American Red Cross said in Thursday’s statement. “Show up for patients and give as lives depend on it – because they do!”

Organizers says first-time donors or those reaching donation milestones are especially welcome.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule one, go to the Red Cross website. If any additional help is needed, call Phillips at 276-806-5022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
County
Henry County, VA
City
Charity, VA
Martinsville, VA
Society
City
Martinsville, VA
Henry County, VA
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donations#Blood Donors#Organ Transplants#The Board Of Directors#The American Red Cross
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFXR

WFXR

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy