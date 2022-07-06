‘Be Part of History’ blood drive taking place in Martinsville

(Photo courtesy: MGN Online)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — While the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society often focuses on preserving the past, the organization is also working to save lives in the future by sponsoring the “Be Part of History” American Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday.

Organizers say the blood drive will take place at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum on East Main Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

According to a statement shared on Thursday, June 30 by John Phillips — the president of the Board of Directors for the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society — the following guidelines are in place for those intending to donate:

Be in good health and feel well

Be at least 16 years old (anyone under age 18 requires parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Have not donated in the past 56 days

Every two seconds, there is someone who reportedly needs blood. Blood donors help patients of all ages with various conditions including burns, heart surgery, organ transplants, and cancer– with 4.5 million lives being saved by blood transfusions a year, organizers say.

“There’s an urgent need for blood donors after a dramatic shortfall in donations in May and June. In fact, May saw one of the largest blood donation shortfalls in recent years,” the American Red Cross said in Thursday’s statement. “Show up for patients and give as lives depend on it – because they do!”

Organizers says first-time donors or those reaching donation milestones are especially welcome.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule one, go to the Red Cross website. If any additional help is needed, call Phillips at 276-806-5022.