ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

City of Phoenix quietly searching for new interim police chief

By Zach Crenshaw
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago

PHOENIX — It has been more than two months since Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announced she will be retiring this summer.

The city, though, has still not posted the job.

A city spokesperson told ABC15 they do not have to because it is an interim position.

"The most effective hiring processes, especially for a highly specialized executive-level position like this one, require recruitment efforts outside of simply posting a job opening," said Dan Wilson, Director of Communications for the City of Phoenix.

Since May 3, when the city announced Williams' upcoming retirement, leaders have said very little about their search for the city's top cop. A spokesperson says the city is searching for a replacement on its own, and they have not hired a recruiting agency.

At the May news conference, the Phoenix City Manager, Jeff Barton, made it clear what he is looking for in the next leader.

"We will be looking for someone to help guide us through the department as they are going through the patterns and practice investigation by the DOJ," said Barton.

He also said Williams' replacement will be someone from outside the department and not necessarily a long-term leader.

"The interim chief is just that, interim," said Barton. "I'm looking for someone to help us navigate these next to 18 months."

Some people are worried that all of the parameters in place will restrict the number of good leaders who are qualified to take over.

"Most people, particularly if they're coming from outside the state, are not going to want to uproot and come into a situation they know is temporary," said Andy Anderson. "So that creates some real challenges for city management to find somebody that's willing to come in on an interim basis."

Anderson retired as an Assistant Chief with Phoenix PD in 2011, after serving with the department for 37 years.

His concern is with the leader's insistence on hiring externally.

"I personally believe it makes a big difference. If you grew up in this community," said Anderson, who said he knows there are qualified internal candidates. "And when you come from outside, I just don't know that you bring that same commitment into that agency."

Two sources tell ABC15 that Williams has said 'late August' is her expected departure date. A city spokesperson said there is still not a firm date for her last day on the job.

On May 3, Barton said, "60 to 90 days...would be ideal...to identify the right person."

It has been 63 days since, and no one has any idea who is on the shortlist.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

City of Phoenix Wants to Divert Calls From Its Police

Parking tickets, welfare checks, minor car crashes — these are all duties that the city of Phoenix soon wants to transfer out of the hands of its police force. In October 2021, the city commissioned Arizona State University researchers to study the Phoenix Police Department to determine which calls might be diverted away from the cops. The study seemed inspired partly by calls from local activists, who had renewed their calls for alternatives to policing during the uprisings over the murder of George Floyd. But the work was also embraced by the city’s police force, which was hoping to find ways to lessen a growing call volume.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

State yanks Gilbert group home license

A Gilbert group home that was the scene of a patient’s fatal beating by another patient in April 2021 is officially closed for business. Although Arizona Department of Health Services issued a notice of intent to rescind Tilda Manor’s license to operate back in July 2021, the doors were kept open while the company sought an appeal. After numerous postponements Tilda Manor finally dropped its appeal.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
arizonasuntimes.com

22 Arizonans Indicted for Drug-Related Charges After Criminal Gang Investigation

The Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) recently revealed that 22 Arizonans have been indicted for drug-related charges following a multi-year investigation of a South Phoenix criminal street gang. “According to the criminal complaints filed last week, in January 2020, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) began an investigation...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a head-on crash in El Mirage Wednesday evening that left an 11-year-old girl dead and three others hurt. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. El Mirage police arrested 28-year-old...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Retirement#Recruiting#Doj
AZFamily

Charges dropped against Gilbert teacher accused of having relationships with students

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The charges against a former Higley High School teacher accused of having relationships with students have been dropped, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The office says 35-year-old Aaron Dunton is no longer facing charges after a motion to dismiss was filed on Wednesday. The office said they would not go ahead with the prosecution until more evidence is gathered. However, MCAO says they’re still investigating Dunton’s case and can file charges against Dunton in the future.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Firefighters battle massive fire in downtown Phoenix

PHENIX, Va. — Phoenix firefighters were able to quickly contain a massive structure fire in downtown Phoenix and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon near 5th Avenue and Monroe Street. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Body of woman who was shot found in canal in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made on Tuesday morning when a woman was found shot and dead in a canal in east Phoenix. Police received a call of an injured person near 32nd Street and McDowell Road just after 5 a.m. When officers got there, they found the woman’s body in the canal. Detectives are trying to figure out who the victim is and how she ended up in the canal.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy