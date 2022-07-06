ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The new frontier in knee replacement has arrived in Colorado

By Libby Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

The New Frontier In Knee Replacement Has Arrived In Colorado 01:51

Knee replacement surgery happens about 800,000 times a year in the United States.

"Multiple studies have shown that about 80% of people are very happy with their knee replacement," said Dr. Brian Larkin, an orthopedic surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer with Orthopedic Centers of Colorado.

That leaves 20% of patients who are not happy with their new knee, and Dr. Larkin hopes that the new Persona IQ Smart Knee will give them the tools to help those people.

"The goal is that if we can get a lot of data, hopefully, that will allow some people to improve or we can direct some of our therapies and treatments," he explained.

Persona IQ Smart Knee ZIMMER BIOMET

The smart knee has a battery that's FDA certified to last 10 years, and sensors that are constantly monitoring range of motion, walking speed, stride length, number of steps, and distance walked.

"What we will see going forward is trying to identify patients or conditions that might not be perfect, and then putting all our energy and effort toward that," Larkin told CBS4.

He recently implanted the first smart knee in a Colorado patient. Susan Rymer Gebhardt got the knee, and is currently rehabbing after surgery.

Susan Rymer Gebhardt got first smart knee transplant in Colorado. CBS

"I just said, 'Sure, I'll advance science,'" Rymer Gebhardt said.

The data collected by the sensors is sent to a hub that sits on her nightstand. She can access it through an app on her phone, and Dr. Larkin can access it through a secure link into a cloud-based system, and then the data is de-identified and sent to the company that makes the knee for further research. Larkin says there is no chance the knee can be hacked.

"There's no intelligence or inputs that are going back to the knee. It's really just an egress of data from the knee," he explained.

Hub for the Persona IQ Smart Knee. CBS

"I have the graphs that I can look at that tell me how I'm doing in comparison to last week or this week," Rymer Gebhardt said.

The app also has exercise videos and educational information that are helping her on her road to recovery.

Susan Rymer Gebhardt rehabs after knee replacement surgery. CBS

"It's pretty user-friendly. And, I just follow along and do what it says, and I think I'm coming along okay," she told CBS4.

She's glad to help in this new frontier in knee replacement.

Robin Beach
1d ago

I've had two knee replacements,I didn't get the smart knee,but the ones I have work very well. I will say both were the most excruciating operations I've ever had! The pain was mind bending! I've had a few operations in my time,and This pain was unforgettable! I was older 60,and have very bad osteoarthritis, mabey that was a factor,but good luck to whoever's has to have knee replacements I feel for them!

13
Plumb Joy
1d ago

If more people, not everyone, focused on eating less there would be less strain on their knees and therefore fewer kneeds for replacing knees, no kneed to say more or less,

4
Pureblood
1d ago

Had mine replaced in2014 have not had a pain free day since. I would rather have it amputated than do it again. Now they want me to do both knees and hips. I laugh have a little weed and drive on

2
