Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Median

Kent, WA: At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2, a motorcyclist traveling northbound near the 25100 block of 132nd Avenue South East in the city of Kent, struck a center crosswalk median and crashed. Upon arrival of Puget Sound Fire Department, the rider was found unresponsive yet breathing. Crews transported the rider in critical condition to Harvey Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Residents of the neighborhood have stated the center median has been an ongoing hazard on the road. One resident stated on camera with Key News Network, “There’s been at least five crashes in less than two years” as a result of the center crosswalk median. Neighbors have complained to the City of Kent asking for a less hazardous traffic control options.

