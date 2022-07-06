Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 21:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Phillips, north central Garfield and southwestern Valley Counties through 1230 AM MDT At 1206 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northeast of Devils Creek Rec Area, or 33 miles northwest of Jordan, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects and swamp or tip small craft on Fort Peck Lake. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hell Creek Rec Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO