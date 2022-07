On Tuesday night (July 5), guitar legend Carlos Santana collapsed onstage at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan and is now said to be "doing well." Santana, who will turn 75 on July 20, has been touring North America steadily all year in support of Blessing and Miracles, the 26th studio album from the Santana band, which came out last year. According to an update from the guitarist's team, he suffered heat exhaustion and dehydration, which led to the onstage collapse and the necessity of treatment at the venue before being taken to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

