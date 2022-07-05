The Hackensaw Boys, July 14

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. A celebrated Virginia string outfit currently enjoying its 23rd year of professional performance, the country, folk, and Americana musicians of the Hackensaw Boys play Davenport's Raccoon Motel on July 14, the group's talents having inspired Pitchfork to rave, "The band infuses their grassy...
Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Making a stop in Davenport in support of their most recent album Madness – a work crafted during the early months of the pandemic that demonstrates, as AllMusicCom. stated, that the musicians “were evolving even when the world seemed to come to a standstill” – the synth-pop and alt-rock talents of Poliça headline a Raccoon Motel concert on July 19, the group noted for such Billboard-charting hits as “Dark Star,” “Lay Your Cards Out,” and “Chain My Name.”
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Apples (not rated; FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. The Bad Guys (PG; 61 Drive-in Theatre) - There's nothing remotely surprising about this animated comedy's storyline that finds its titular bad apples discovering their inner goodness, but it was a treat to listen to Sam Rockwell's readings. IMDb listing.
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (July 7, 2022) — The Moline Public Library is taking the show on the road with Opera Out of the Box, a new outreach series with performances from Opera Quad Cities. This series, featuring public and private concerts, will reach those unfamiliar with this distinctive musical genre and highlight opera as an accessible music and storytelling art form. Audiences will receive kits featuring background information on pieces performed and have access to library materials about opera.
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (July 6, 2022) — WQPT is bringing Molly of Denali to area libraries July 11 through 15. Molly of Denali is an animated children's television series that airs on WQPT, 11AM, Monday through Friday. The program was created by Dorothea Gillim and Kathy Waugh and produced by Atomic Cartoons and WGBH Kids for PBS Kids and CBC Kids. The series is the first American nationally-distributed children's show to feature an Alaska Native as the lead character. The series won a Peabody Award in the Children's/Youth category in 2020.
DAVENPORT, IOWA (July 6, 2022) — The Davenport Public Library will be hosting a program for families with littles and dogs at on Saturday, July 9, Eastern, 2PM. Looking for a guide to help your child play safely with your favorite furry friends? You're barking up the right tree!
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (July 6, 2022) — The Quad Cities was just named in the top 22 US metros with the highest concentration of musicians and singers by Vivid Seats, a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year. The QC came in at number eleven behind such places as Nashville, Honolulu, and the Gulf Coast of Florida.
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (July 8, 2022) — Project NOW is rehabilitating single-family homes and duplexes for veterans (or essential workers) to rent at an affordable rate. There is a shortage of affordable rental-homes in the Quad Cities. A recent study, Silos to Solutions, indicates the gap of 6,645 affordable units.
DES MOINES, IOWA (July 8, 2022) — The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the Spring 2022 semester. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S) Bettendorf, IA. Halle Fish, Bachelor of Music, Music Performance. Alysa Goethe, Bachelor of Music Education, Music Education. Alexia Lara, Bachelor of...
AVERLY, IOWA (July 6, 2022) — Roberto Munoz, who is conducting research as part of the 2022 University of Iowa Summer Research Opportunity Program, will present his research findings on Wednesday, July 27. Munoz, a junior in biochemistry from East Moline, will share his work at the UI Summer...
SAINT PETER, MINNESOTA (July 7, 2022) — The Spring Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade-point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in May 2022. The...
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (July 6, 2022) — Monmouth College's academic "heart" recently underwent surgery, and it emerged stronger than ever. College faculty and staff created a new core curriculum that will be implemented this fall. Students will find it more transfer-friendly, it allows them to take more electives, and it continues to help them better prepare for rewarding careers.
WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT (July 8, 2022) — The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Jenna Willet of Eldridge has been named to the Dean's List for Spring 2022. Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. On our 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut's capital city, approximately 4,000 undergraduate and 1,900 graduate students representing 49 states and 44 countries come together for a common purpose: To collaborate across different disciplines, diversify perspectives, and broaden worldviews. We're a four-year private university focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within our communities. Our unique approach to comprehensive education gives us the critical perspectives that lead to impact change, regionally and beyond. With degree programs spanning the arts, humanities, business, engineering and technology, education, and health professions, we focus on doing the work that matters. Visit hartford.edu to learn more.
