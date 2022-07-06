Commissioner-elect mourns son killed in July 4th crash

“On Saturday, one of our troopers was the victim of a senseless act of violence,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “He was attacked while conducting what he thought was a routine stop. We know this can happen, but it is never truly expected. I want to give a sincere thank you to the staff at Emerald Hodgson Hospital for taking great care of Trooper Johnson, to the Grundy and Marion County Sheriff’s Offices for their swift response and aid, and to the local citizens who provided information resulting in the identification of the suspect.” Colonel Perry added, “We don’t take physical attacks on our troopers lightly and will not rest until those responsible are in custody.”

MARION COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO