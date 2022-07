The City of Flagstaff’s bulky trash pickup is behind schedule as the City is prioritizing keeping flood-prone areas free of debris during monsoon season and is experiencing staffing shortages. Please be patient as we work to collect bulky items in your neighborhood. Residents can continue to leave acceptable bulky items at their curb and the items will be collected as soon as possible. Please don’t place bulky items out for collection if inclement weather is predicted.

