The City of Gulfport held a press conference today to announce a new festival coming to the Coast that will bring even more tourists to the area. Gumbo Festival is coming to the City of Gulfport and to celebrate the good news, a celebration took place at Centennial Plaza. The event will bring family, food, and fun together. Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said, “We are always looking for ways to enhance the tourism experience here and we have a lot of festivals that surround seafood, so why not have a Gumbo Festival.”

