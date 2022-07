The Philadelphia 76ers are recognized as one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. Philadelphia is a basketball-obsessed city with fans that are passionate about winning. As a matter of fact, Philly fans make it very clear when they are dissatisfied with a team's current situation. There is a reason why there was a media and fan uproar when Philly committed to tanking a few years back, although they did end up with Joel Embiid as a result. But clearly, the 76ers have always had winners from the likes of Moses Malone and Julius Erving to Allen Iverson and Joel Embiid.

