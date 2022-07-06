ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot by police after confronting officers with a sword and gun, TPD says

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (7/05; 9:31 p.m.) — Police said the woman is in critical condition.

Tulsa police are responding to an officer involved shooting in a neighborhood east of Gathering Place near 28th and Cincinnati.

Police say officers were called to a house in a neighborhood east of Gathering Place earlier Tuesday afternoon after reports of an argument between a woman and a neighbor. The woman at the home came outside with a sword and reportedly wasn’t making sense when officers tried to talk her down.

She went back inside the house, and after an hour, she came back outside and confronted police with a gun.

According to an officer at the scene, after a long stand off with police, the woman then went back inside the house, grabbed a gun and went back outside to confront police again. Police say she was shot when she confronted police with the gun.

She was taken to the hospital immediately after the shooting. Police are unaware of her condition at this time.

The ownership of the house the woman was staying in is unclear at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article’s headline said the officer involved shooting was at Gathering Place. The shooting took place in a neighborhood near Gathering Place. The headline now reflects the most updated information.

