Overton County, TN

Dewayne Harness announces candidacy for School Board Member District 5

Overton County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDewayne Harness has informed Overton County News of his intent to seek election as Overton County School Board member district 5. Following is his statement. “I, Dewayne Harness, am running for the 5th District Overton County School Board. As a local resident, I...

Nashville Parent

Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair Entertainment Announced

The 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair has announced oldies, Country and gospel band Highway 96 as this year’s headlining concert. They will perform on the Entertainment Stage on Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m. and Monday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m., with the Cedar Creek Boys opening.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Overton County unemployment rate rises at 3.2% in May

New data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed unemployment rates increased slightly during May in each of the state’s 95 counties. Even with the minimal increases, 93 of Tennessee’s 95 counties maintained rates lower than 5% for the month. Overton County’s unemployment rate was...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

School Board backs director on suspension of tenured teacher

Suspension of tenured teacher Rhonda Wright was supported by Overton County Board of Education in the Tuesday, June 21 regular monthly meeting. The meeting had been postponed a week from the usual second Tuesday of the month. Director of Schools Donnie Holman said, “Based upon these charges, as Director of...
thunder1320.com

Potomac horse fever reported in nearby Murfreesboro, Dekalb County

The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
cumberland.edu

Cumberland University Mourns the Loss of Professor Bobby Nichols

It is with great sadness we share the loss of Cumberland University professor of 12 years Dr. Bobby Nichols. Dr. Nichols, 57, was with his parents in Georgia when he passed away from heart failure on Monday, June 13. Dean of the Labry School Dr. Chris Fuller said, “He contributed...
LEBANON, TN
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Mark Twain’s Family Lived in Jamestown, TN

Stories From the Past - Mark Twain’s Family Lived in Jamestown, TN. During the year 1952, the history class of Livingston Academy, along with their teacher, Kenneth R. Stephens, who later became principal of LA, spent a year compiling information for a book entitled Echoes From The Foothills. The book prepared by this class is filled with much information that might have been lost forever had it not been for their hard work.
JAMESTOWN, TN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Electric Watching Electric Vehicle Trends As They Grow In Use

The increase in electric vehicles has not impacted Cookeville’s electricity usage so far. Director Carl Haney said that the city currently has two commercial charge stations, one at Sam’s Club and one on West Jackson Street. He said that in looking at current data, they typically average the same amount of usage as a convenience store.
COOKEVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Rockwood Police Mourns the Loss of K-9 Odin

The Rockwood Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Odin who passed away over the holiday weekend. Officer Charlie Haubrich was Odin’s handler. Haubrich is currently out of town. Haubrich plans to have a celebration of life soon. Our own Dudley Evans spoke with Chief Bill Stinnett who...
ROCKWOOD, TN
fox17.com

Putnam Sheriffs arrest 3 for drugs, seize a cache of marijuana, meth

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has announced that their drug investigation division and patrol deputies have arrested three individuals on drug charges on Thursday in the early morning. The Sheriff's say deputies conducted multiple stops in a saturation of high drug areas and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, De Kalb, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Watertown, or near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Walterhill, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes Interstate 840 near mile marker 57. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman dies after vehicle flips off road in Macon County

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash from Tuesday evening that ended with one person dead and four others injured in Macon County. According to THP, an Infinity sedan carrying five people was travelling south on SR-10/Hartsville Road around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday when it left the roadway and slid down a deep embankment. The car slammed into a dirt bank, causing it to flip several times before coming to rest.
MACON COUNTY, TN
Travel Maven

7 Hidden Tennessee Waterfalls You Must See

Tennessee offers some of the most spectacular waterfalls in the U.S. thanks to its unique topography and its extensive system of rivers and streams. Many of the waterfalls listed in this article are located in Tennessee state parks and are completely free to access. Important to note, the best time to visit any of the waterfalls is during spring and summer, especially after heavy showers which birth some of the most powerful cascades.
TENNESSEE STATE

