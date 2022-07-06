ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee police release mid-year crime report; overall crime down, homicides soar

By Katie Crowther
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's police chief and mayor shared a mid-year crime review on Tuesday. It is part of a bigger message they want to hit home, that combating crime is going to take commitment by everyone to get involved.

In the first six months of 2022, Milwaukee police are proud to report aggravated assault, auto theft, burglary, rape, and robbery have decreased. When it comes to reckless driving, the number of crashes, hit and runs, and fatalities are also down.

This progress though is overshadowed by one alarming increase. Homicides are up 38% so far this year compared to last year. So far this year, about 55% of Milwaukee homicides are solved, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The police chief and mayor are trying to hit home the message that active residents are their best resource in trying to lower the homicide rate.

"We need everybody with us and continue to work with us," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "For their family, for their neighborhoods, for our community as a whole."

Some ideas they give in helping to be part of the solution: know your neighbors, start a neighborhood watch, volunteer with a community organization, learn to be a mediator through the city's Office of Violence Prevention, and finally, if you see or hear something that isn't report, call Crime Stoppers or MPD to report it.

