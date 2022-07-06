ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Massive fish die-off happening in Lake Michigan

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhJus_0gVs0SUh00
Fox17

If you've been to the lakeshore recently, you may have noticed a large amount of dead fish washing ashore.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says they know what's happening here.

The massive alewife die-off has happened before. The DNR says we are witnessing the first one in over a decade.

A fishery biologist says there's good news to see this happen.

If you were walking on the Grand Haven State Park beach over the holiday weekend, you might have seen lots of dead fish.

"Their populations exploded back in the 1950s, and 60s. There basically wasn't much for predators for them," Michigan Department of Natural Resources Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator Jay Wesley told FOX 17.

Alewife is a fish that is several inches long and silver in color.

Jay Wesley with the DNR says they're one of over 180 invasive species in the Great Lakes.

"So thinking that we're going to manage for native only is just impossible. So we just got to deal with them as they come in and change our management strategy to stay on top of them," Wesley added.

This one comes from the Atlantic Ocean.

"They're coming in shallower this time of year to spawn, and that, that puts them in areas that have frequent temperature changes. And they're probably somewhat malnourished allotted when we have strong year classes of alewife they can't find enough to eat out there." Wesley said.

He says that the fish are dying off for those two reasons and living in freshwater.

"We have this year's probably in the millions," Wesley said. "No issues with, you know, pollution or anything, and like Michigan's probably the cleanest it's been since the Clean Water Act came out."

And while your beach trip might not be as picturesque for the time being, seeing all these dead fish can be good.

Alewife is prey fish, and Wesley says to better balance the ecosystem, the DNR is looking at stocking more salmon.

"Chinook salmon feed exclusively on almost 99% of their diet is alewife," Wesley said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 10

Alpha Delta White
1d ago

Happens yearly, and the fish dying are NOT native. Nice try climate changers! 🤣

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkar.org

Another tree species in Michigan is infested by an invasive disease

Beech leaf disease is the latest in an onslaught of invasive insects and diseases killing trees in the state. A microscopic worm, a nematode, is connected to damage to beech tree leaves. “You get very stunted, distorted and puckered leaves, then eventually buds that don’t unfurl in the springtime,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

How to avoid ticks, Lyme disease in Michigan

Ticks can be an annoying part of life for outdoor enthusiasts and pet lovers who routinely hit wooded trails or places with grassy fields. And if you’re like many of us, finding a little tick crawling on your pant leg or bare skin can creep you out. But the bite of some ticks can be dangerous, carrying the potential for Lyme disease. That’s why it’s so important to protect yourself and your pets from ticks.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Haven, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Haven, MI
michiganradio.org

Jumping worms are back in Michigan (yes, jumping worms)

Jumping worms are back in Michigan. The invasive species buries itself underground during the winter, but is back above soil in higher than expected numbers and can damage insects and trees. The jumping worm can grow up to eight inches long and can be identified by the white ring around...
MICHIGAN STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Place To Fish In Ohio

Pack up your tackle box because it's time to go fishing! If you enjoy going out to catch a few fish at a nearby lake, look no further than the best lake to fish at in the whole state. Regardless of if you fish for sport or leisure, there are many spots around this lake that are perfect for reeling in various sized catches.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Fish Stocking#Michigan Basin#Atlantic Ocean#Dnr
Detroit News

New disease strikes Michigan trees. Arborists don't know how to treat it

A mysterious invasive disease has hit a stand of southeast Michigan trees, adding to a long list of threats faced by state forests. Foresters recently discovered beech leaf disease in a southern St. Clair County woodlot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. It is the first confirmed appearance of the disease in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc10up.com

Michigan DNR Seeking Public Input on 2022 Wolf Management Plan

Michigan DNR is seeking input for their 2022 wolf management plan. The plan was first introduced in 2008, was last updated in 2015, and is set for another update this year. Public input can be done through an online questionnaire, which you can find linked below. The plan’s draft includes scientific literature and input from the wolf management advisory council. The update looks to address four main goals, as laid out in the DNR’s draft; maintain a viable wolf population the state’s forests, facilitate wolf related benefits, minimize conflicts with the species, and conduct science based socially responsible management of wolves. In the mid seventies wolf populations in the state were nearly wiped out. Today Michigan has a healthy population of wolves in the Upper Peninsula, totaling 700 animals. The management plant will be available for comment until August 4th.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
100.7 WITL

Where are the Best Boating Lakes in Michigan?

Where are the best boating lakes in Michigan? Let me just make one thing perfectly clear, I'm not an expert when it comes to boating or anything like that, but I have been on a few pristine lakes worth boating on. Back in my high school days, I used to...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Could Recycled Tires Lead To Fixing The Damn Roads in Michigan?

Fixing Michigan roads has been a priority for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and now our roads may get a little more help by using recycled tires. Wouldn't it be nice if there was a way to take old tires and turn them into materials that could help fix our Michigan roads? Heck yes, it would be a great accomplishment and at the same time a great way to get rid of old tires.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Residents Get This Many Hours of Sleep Every Night

We’ve all heard that getting at least eight hours of sleep per night is ideal. But, of course, many people don’t get nearly eight hours per night (thanks, Netflix!), and some lucky folks get more. So, how many Michigan residents actually get the full eight hours of sleep, on average, each night?
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Great Lakes Department Official: Watch Out for Algal Blooms

With summer in full swing and likely vacation plans in the works for Livingston County residents, state officials are urging those spending time out on the water to watch out for potentially harmful algal blooms. Reports of harmful algal blooms have increased in Michigan in recent years – and officials...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Clay Cliffs in Northern Michigan: The wild lakeshore cliffs you’ve never seen before

LEELANAU COUNTY-- Tucked away in the Leelanau Peninsula is a natural area featuring majestic 200-foot cliffs and 1,700 feet of protected shoreline. The Clay Cliffs Natural Area was preserved in 2013. The small but beautiful 104.5-acre parcel with nearly 2,000 feet of frontage on both Lake Michigan and North Lake Leelanau is managed by the Leelanau Conservancy.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy