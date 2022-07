EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans was appointed among nine others to the Texas governor's economic development corporation board of directors. The Governor has named Vicki Hollub as Chair. The corporation is the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism tasked with marketing Texas, domestically and globally, as the best state for business.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO