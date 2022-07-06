ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half-staff in memory of Highland Park shooting victims

By FOX 17
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcnKQ_0gVs0Kg700

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering all state and U.S. flags to be lowered at the state Capitol in remembrance of the victims in the Highland Park, Illinois shooting.

The Michigan governor’s office says flags will remain at half-staff through Saturday, July 9.

“Michigan mourns today with our Midwestern neighbors in Highland Park, Illinois, after the horrific shooting at their Fourth of July parade,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who were killed, the dozens still in the hospital, and the entire community that has been impacted by this devastating act of violence.”

We’re told businesses, local governments, schools and residents are encouraged to lower their flags as well.

The state says flags should be raised to full staff on Sunday, July 10.

“We are all still reeling from the tragedies in Oxford, Michigan, Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, and now on our Independence Day, yet another,” Whitmer adds. “We must work together to take commonsense action. For our families and communities, I will work with anyone to reduce gun violence and save lives.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Bailey: Pritzker Must Answer For Highland Park Shooting

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey says Governor JB Pritzker has to bear responsibility for the failure to prevent the suspected shooter in the Highland Park parade massacre from obtaining a gun. In a Springfield news conference, Bailey said the lapses that allowed Robert Crimo III to get a FOID...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KCRG.com

Police: Illinois gunman planned more attacks

Iowa State Patrol performs more than 4,000 traffic stops over holiday weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says it performed more than four thousand traffic stops over the holiday weekend. Colorado amusement park to unveil highest looping roller coaster in US. Updated: 4 hours ago. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
City
Buffalo, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Lansing, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: More charges expected in Highland Park; Pritzker declares area disaster

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead. Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Robert Crimo’s weapon was 'legally obtained': Highland Park mayor

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s "Today Show" that the weapon suspect Robert Crimo III used in the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting was "legally obtained" — and now the U.S. needs to re-examine gun laws in its aftermath. The Illinois mayor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#U S Flags#Governor Of Michigan#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Governor#Wxmi#Midwestern
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy