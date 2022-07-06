Pima County prepares for new in-person Vote Centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elections can have plenty of suspense, but some of that suspense for the upcoming August 2 primary is related to whether or not Pima County’s new election system will be ready to count in-person votes.

There’s no change to procedures for voters who choose to use a mail-in ballot.

But for those who prefer in-person voting: You will no longer be heading to a precinct near your home. You’ll go to any of 129 Vote Centers where workers will use a computer database to find your voter registration, then print a ballot with the right list of candidates based on your address.

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy questioned Constance Hargrove, the County’s new Elections Director, about whether the new equipment and her staff will be ready for a primary less than a month away.

“And I think speaking for everybody, all we want to do is to make sure that we have a fair and accurate and safe election all the way around," Christy asked during a recent Board of Supervisors public meeting.

Hargrove told Christy the last of the equipment she needs is arriving soon. She and her staff will be working plenty of overtime, she said, but her department will be ready to run the Primary Election come Tuesday, August 2.

