ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Pima County prepares for new in-person Vote Centers

By Craig Smith
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGz0U_0gVs0FGU00

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elections can have plenty of suspense, but some of that suspense for the upcoming August 2 primary is related to whether or not Pima County’s new election system will be ready to count in-person votes.

There’s no change to procedures for voters who choose to use a mail-in ballot.

But for those who prefer in-person voting: You will no longer be heading to a precinct near your home. You’ll go to any of 129 Vote Centers where workers will use a computer database to find your voter registration, then print a ballot with the right list of candidates based on your address.

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy questioned Constance Hargrove, the County’s new Elections Director, about whether the new equipment and her staff will be ready for a primary less than a month away.

“And I think speaking for everybody, all we want to do is to make sure that we have a fair and accurate and safe election all the way around," Christy asked during a recent Board of Supervisors public meeting.

Hargrove told Christy the last of the equipment she needs is arriving soon. She and her staff will be working plenty of overtime, she said, but her department will be ready to run the Primary Election come Tuesday, August 2.

Find Pima County Vote Centers near you:

——-

Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9. With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Pima Supervisors support abortion rights

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Now that a Supreme Court ruling opens the door to Arizona and other states restricting abortion or banning it altogether, Pima County Supervisors voted four to one to support abortion rights. Supervisors says they will ensure that people can get reproductive care that stops just short of abortioon.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
Pima County, AZ
Elections
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KGUN 9 Tucson News

LIST: Southern Arizona 2022 back to school dates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Though most students are deep into their summer vacations, it's nearing the time of year when families begin preparing their kids for the new school year. Most area school districts begin in late July and early August. Here is a list of Southern Arizona school...
VAIL, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

No rise in tax rate for Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Supervisors passed a budget Tuesday and set a tax rate to pay for it. Supervisors want to make it clear they’re not raising taxes but your tax bill could still go up. Sometimes the main thing you want to know from government...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Politics Local#Election Local#Vote Centers#Board Of Supervisors#Kgun 9
PLANetizen

Tucson Development Boom Threatens Displacement of Longtime Residents

“Rents are going up all over Arizona, as they are across the country, but Tucson, once considered sleepy and affordable, has seen a particularly painful spike.” As Brenda Muñoz Murguia reports in Phoenix Business Journal, “The median rent in Tucson in June was $1,795, up 30% from June 2021, according to Zillow data as of publication.” This is leading many longtime residents to relocate farther from the city center to more affordable neighborhoods.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

COVID-19 cases rise in 9 Arizona counties; repeat infections can increase health issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says that in 9 counties across the state, COVID-19 rates of infection are high. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the transmission of the virus is rising in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Apache, Navajo, Gila, and Pinal counties. Other, more rural parts of the state are also seeing bigger case counts but not as drastically as those nine counties. Health officials are also warning about the possible health risks of repeated infections.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Pima County’s pet shelter remains overcrowded

I was recently reminded that it is has now been one year of PACC operating in “Code Red,” which means we are using non-public kennels meant for temporary housing and disease isolation to house available, adoptable dogs. Why? Because the number of pets entering the shelter, specifically dogs, continues to outweigh the number of pets leaving. It’s a trend we are seeing this nationally, not just here in Tucson.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy