Belle Isle, FL

Richard Young, nation's No. 2 running back, down to Alabama, Georgia, Oregon

By Andrew Nemec
 2 days ago

And then there were three.

On Tuesday, Lehigh Senior High School (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young cut his list to three finalists - Alabama, Georgia and Oregon:

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound ball-carrier is rated the nation's No. 24 overall prospect and No. 2 running back.

In June, Young took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oregon, but even throughout the month the Crimson Tide and Ducks emerged as two of his top suitors.

However, even at that, Alabama has long been viewed as a serious leader for his services.

Regardless, whoever lands the coveted Florida ball-carrier will be getting one of the most ready-made college stars in high school football.

As a junior, he rushed for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 9.0 yards per carry.

247Sports projects Young as a future high NFL draft pick :

"One of the most coveted prospects to come out of Southwest Florida in recent memory. A one-cut-and-go type of running back that’s powerful enough to get it done in-between the tackles. Excellent vision and overall feel for the position allows him to get up field in a hurry and attack holes. Outstanding contact balance combined with an effective stiff arm makes it extremely difficult for high school defenders to bring him to the ground. Has experience working out of single back, shotgun and pistol formations. Limited context when it comes to pass blocking, but should be able to chip away at college-sized defensive linemen given his size and physical nature. Track background shows up on Friday nights as he’s consistently pulling away from defenses. Catches the ball well and should be able to move the chains via the screen game, if those type of plays are on the call sheet. Wear and tear not much of a concern at this stage in his development as he’s averaged only 12 carries a game his first two years of high school. Likely to emerge as an impact player for a Top 25 program given foot speed and ability to shed would-be tacklers. Will be on the radar of NFL scouts one day if everything comes together."

Junior season highlights

Comments / 2

 

