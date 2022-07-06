ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Structure and two vehicles lost in West Bakersfield fire

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sx8mN_0gVryuyx00

BAKERSIFLED, Calif. (KGET)– A structure fire was reported in West Bakersfield on Shellabarger Road at 5:46 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website.

At the scene the Kern Country Fire Department told a 17 News crew member, that just before 6 p.m. the call for a detached shop came in and there were flames and smoke showing.

KCFD said, the start of the fire is under investigation and it took over an hour to extinguish.

This is a developing story.

