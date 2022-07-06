Structure and two vehicles lost in West Bakersfield fire

BAKERSIFLED, Calif. (KGET)– A structure fire was reported in West Bakersfield on Shellabarger Road at 5:46 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website.

At the scene the Kern Country Fire Department told a 17 News crew member, that just before 6 p.m. the call for a detached shop came in and there were flames and smoke showing.

KCFD said, the start of the fire is under investigation and it took over an hour to extinguish.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.