Humboldt County, CA

I-80 Gold begins shipping ore to Twin Creeks

Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold ore shipments have begun from i-80 Gold Corp.’s Granite Creek underground mine in Humboldt County to the nearby Nevada Gold Mines processing facility at Twin Creeks. “This milestone is another key achievement by the i-80 operations team, whose hard work and focus has paved the way to make this historic...

elkodaily.com

North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Bite Remains Strong

Ocean conditions over the long weekend were just about perfect, and there were no shortage of holiday boaters taking advantage of the flat-calm seas while targeting Pacific halibut and rockfish. There were plenty of rockfish limits from Shelter Cove to Crescent City, but the halibut again garnered most of the attention, especially out of Eureka. Though tides weren't favorable and the black cod were a nuisance, lots of halibut were still hitting the decks as they have been since the salmon season closed at the end of May. With a long stretch of fishable water in the week ahead, the quota count is sure to pile up. As of June 28, we are just about half way towards the cap of 38,740 net pounds. If you have yet to get in on the halibut action, and there's probably very few of you left, this is your week to make it happen.
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Cal Poly Humboldt Buys Property for ‘Polytechnic Transformation’

Cal Poly Humboldt is excited to announce a strategic real estate investment within a mile of the main campus in Arcata. Humboldt recently purchased 16 acres of developable land at 2000 Foster Ave. The land will be used to support any of a number of institutional priorities aligned with our polytechnic transformation. It will play a vital role in efforts to provide a positive, meaningful educational experience for students.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Blaze at Betty Chinn Trailers Appears to Be Human Caused, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 12:22 A.M. four units from Humboldt Bay Fire were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Foot of Hilfiker Lane in Eureka. While units were enroute, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatch received additional reports that multiple large trailers were on fire. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire Engine arrived on scene and found six wood-framed single-wide portable construction type trailers fully involved with fire with additional nearby trailers burning on the outside from radiant heat.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Multi-Agency Marijuana Operation in Southern Trinity

From June 27, 2022 – June 30, 2022, a large-scale, multi-agency search warrant operation occurred in southern Trinity County. Thirty-four search warrants were served across forty private parcels of land. This operation stemmed from continuous, non-permitted, black market marijuana cultivation sites operating in the region. Water diversion, pollution, and illegal structures were of great concern.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 4

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, July 2. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
North Coast Journal

There Ain't No Cure

Every week it's more of the same. I tell myself that I will write something cheerful and light, then, without fail, the vast and seething continent on whose western edge we all live churns up some fresh, manmade horrors to bloody up the news cycle again. A mass shooting at a family-filled holiday parade, another undemocratic erosion of civil rights, or a brand-new app that lets people rent out the car they live in while they are at one of their four low-paying, gig economy jobs. Without fail, the American atrocity machine keeps rolling out new models on its only fully functioning factory production line. It's tiresome. At least I don't hear as much from the gormless buttheads who used to take issue with my political observations in a weekly paper whose literal motto is the "North Coast Journal of Politics, People and Art." I think even they understand the current score. We're living in Shitsville, people.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Antisemitic Flyers Distributed in Arcata; APD Investigating

On the morning of July 4, Amy left her house for work and found a ziplock bag in her driveway. Inside the bag she could see a pair of pennies and a sheet of paper folded neatly in half. Printed along the top was a blue Star of David, a red pentagram and a headline in all-caps: “EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THE COVID AGENDA IS JEWISH.”
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

4,500 Pot Plants Found at Trespass Grow on Hoopa Valley Tribal Land

The following is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department:. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Officers from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police led by Chief Rolando Ramos were advised that the Tribe had purchased land off of Bair Road. We were asked to conduct a preliminary check of the land to ensure there were no hazardous situations that could endanger civilians.
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: William Christensen, 1941-2022

William Meyer Christensen, affectionately known as BC, passed away June 30, 2022 at the age of 80. The world has lost a wonderful husband, father, brother and grandfather. Not to mention the best bartender and friend ever. “Billy” was born December 12, 1941 in Bandon, Oregon, to Walt and Lena...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Dana Nelson, 1949-2022

Dana John Nelson, 72, died at home, May 21, 2022, taking his final call into the Redwoods. He passed at home in Arcata, under the care of Hospice of Humboldt, just as he wanted. Dana was born on 9/9/49 in Bend, Oregon, to Albin and Margaret Nelson, the youngest of...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Into Eel River; Officials Concerned About a Possible Fuel Spill

About 7:35 p.m., reports of a traffic accident south of Phillipsville came into the Emergency Call Center. A vehicle had reportedly ran off the road at mile marker 1.15 on the Avenue of the Giants and into the river. However, by about 8:30 p.m., information became clear that the driver had purposefully driven their vehicle into the South Fork of the Eel River there and gotten stuck.
PHILLIPSVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Arrested Following Willow Creek Assault

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 3, 2022, at about 10:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) EPD Investigating Fight That Occurred After Eureka Fireworks Display, Captured in YouTube Video

On July 4, 2022 at approximately 2230 hours, officers with the Eureka Police Department came upon an assault that was taking place in the gravel lot at 1st and D Streets involving multiple people. Officers were able to quickly get the involved parties separated and identified. One involved party had suffered a visible head injury and medical personnel were summoned to the scene to render medical attention.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

BOLO From Hoopa Valley Tribal Police: Looking for Suspects in Theft

This is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 29, 2022, Officers responded to Hoopa Forest Industries on a report of theft. During the...
HOOPA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Employee Assaulted, One Arrested During Shoplifting Incident at Cutten Business

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 2, 2022, at about 6 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Cutten for the report of a robbery in progress. According to the reporting party, a...
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. KEVIN JOHN MURPHY FoPD Arrest Warrant PC314(1)...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

