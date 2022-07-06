ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Dog dies after being left in hot car in Salt Lake City

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IASI_0gVryXsM00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A possible German Shepard mix dog died Tuesday as a result of being left in a hot car for over an hour.

According to Salt Lake Couty Animal Services, they received a call about a dog in distress in a car. When animal services arrived on the scene, the dog was “convulsing and unresponsive.”

The dog was then pulled out of the unlocked car door, where the animal control officer tried to cool off the dog and administer first-aid care.

Officials say the dog stopped breathing and died moments later.

Utah pig farm activists crash Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

The owner of the dog was located shortly after the dog was pulled out of the car in a nearby business near 700 S 900 W.

The owner was cited for animal cruelty.

Animal Services is reminding pet owners to not leave dogs in hot cars unattended.

Salt Lake County Animal Services, responds to approximately 500 calls a year for dogs left in hot cars.

They say on a 70-degree day, the temperature in the car can soar to 116 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, causing a dog to suffer and die a painful death.

Dogs can’t release heat from sweating, as humans do, which means their internal body temperature rises quickly. This can cause them to get heat stroke, and possibly die. Senior dogs, puppies, and those with flatter faces suffer even more in hot weather.

These are signs that a pet may be experiencing heat stroke:

  • Exaggerated panting (or the sudden stopping of panting)
  • Rapid or erratic pulse
  • Salivation, anxious, or staring expression
  • Weakness and muscle tremors or lack of coordination
  • Convulsions or vomiting, and collapse
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 13

Lisa Luimauki
2d ago

This makes me so angry!! If you lack common sense on how to care for an animal, don't get one. If we locked owners up in a hot car with no ac and windows up for over an hour as punishment, I'm sure we wouldn't see this issue as often.

Reply
11
Tammy Colledge
2d ago

this pissed me off how many times does this have to happen we need to charge them with 3rd degree felony and no plea bargan

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Dog dies after being left in hot car for more than an hour

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Animal Services announced Tuesday afternoon a dog died after being left in a hot car. SLCAS says an animal control officer pulled the dog out of an unlocked door and attempted to cool it off. Moments later, however, the dog stopped breathing and died around 3:30 p.m.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Dog dies after being found unattended in hot car

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with Salt Lake County Animal Services are reminding Utahns to not leave their dogs unattended in a hot car after one died Tuesday. Around 3:30 p.m., an animal control officer responded to a call for a dog in distress in a vehicle. “When the...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Salt Lake County, UT
Pets & Animals
Salt Lake County, UT
Lifestyle
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Salt Lake City grass fire under control

WEDNESDAY 7/6/22 4:40 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City grass fire has been contained after igniting Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, fire officials say they began receiving calls reporting a field fire the “size of a tennis court” near SR-201. The fire spread to a building nearby, burning “compressed-like […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

How to keep your pet safe in the heat

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s a scenario seen in headlines far too often. Pets dying due to extreme heat. This exact scenario happened locally in Salt Lake City after a German Shepard mix died Tuesday after being left in a hot car for hours. The dog was then pulled out of the unlocked car […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Hot Weather#Hot Cars#German
ABC4

Bluffdale crash injures 4, including baby

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Four people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon at an intersection in Bluffdale. Saratoga Springs Police say the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. at 14600 South and Redwood Road. A truck traveling northbound went through the intersection and hit a passenger car. A man was taken to the hospital by […]
BLUFFDALE, UT
ABC4

9-year-old mourned after being hit, killed by SUV

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Brayden Long was just 9 years old. “I wish he was here,” said friend Baylee, as she showed up at the scene of Wednesday’s crash with a sign and flowers. On Wednesday, police say an SUV drifted into the shoulder of 11400 South and struck two boys on an electric […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Provo bicyclist dead after colliding with truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 21-year-old Provo man has died after colliding with a truck Thursday afternoon. Summit County Deputies say they received a report that a black GMC Sierra had hit a man on a bicycle around 3:16 p.m. while traveling on East Frontage Road neat Forestdale Road. At the scene, multiple witnesses […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
ksl.com

Troopers identify several Utahns killed in crashes since last week

SALT LAKE CITY — Troopers have released the names of several people killed in crashes since last Friday across Utah. On Friday, a westbound vehicle on S.R. 9 near Quail Creek Drive crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting and killing the driver of a pickup truck, 23-year-old Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, of St. George.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Dump truck driver overturns on SR 201 while impaired

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A dump truck driver was arrested for impairment on Thursday after overturning the vehicle they were traveling in on SR-201. Around 1:45 p.m., the driver was traveling eastbound on SR-201 near 7200 West in Magna when the truck drifted into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) […]
MAGNA, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man comes within 2 feet of cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Fireworks cause $300k in damages to Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews responded to a significant house fire in Spanish Fork on July 4. The fire left approximately $300,000 in damages in its wake. The cause? Fireworks. Around 11:57 p.m., crews responded to reports of a house fire at 1700 S. 2940 E. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy