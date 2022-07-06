ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor, Olivia Cooke to Lead Opioid Thriller ‘Mother’s Milk’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Wilson Chapman
 2 days ago
Carlo Fugeri/courtesy of Jack Reynor/Getty

Hilary Swank (“Million Dollar Baby”), Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”) and Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”) are set to star in the upcoming opioid-themed thriller “Mother’s Milk.”

The film, which recently wrapped production in New York, comes from director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who co-wrote the script with Madison Harrison. Prior credits from the director include Sundance Special Jury Prize winner “As You Are,” and the Margot Robbie-starring “Dreamland.” Aside from the three leads, additional cast includes Dilone, Hopper Penn, Norm Lewis and Karen Aldridge.

“Mother’s Milk” follows a journalist who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend to track down those responsible for his death. Together, they confront a world of drugs and corruption in the underbelly of their small city in upstate New York, where they uncover an even darker secret.

“Getting this film made has been a personal dream of mine for six years and assembling a stellar cast like this is more than I ever could have hoped for,” Joris-Peyrafitte said in a statement. “I’m so excited to bring this story to life with them and my team of amazing producers.”

The film was funded by Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment, via his financing arm SSS Film Capital, with his sales banner The Syndicate handling worldwide sales for the picture. Sanghani also produces alongside Siena Oberman of Artemis Pictures and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Swank executive produces the film with Peter Winther, Brent Stiefel of Votiv Films and Lizzie Friedman, Karen Lauder and Greg Little of Priority Pictures.

In addition to “Mother’s Milk,” Swank has several upcoming projects on the horizon. She will next be seen in the ABC drama series “Alaska,” created by Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”). She also recently wrapped production on the Lionsgate feature “Ordinary Angels,” opposite Alan Ritchson (“Jack Reacher”).

Swank is repped by Entertainment 360, WME and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Cooke is repped by CAA, Grandview, The Artist Partnership and attorneys Gretchen Rush and Huy Nguyen. Reynor is repped by WME and Sloane, Weber, Offer, and Dern LLP. Joris-Peyrafitte is repped by Grandview and attorney Huy Nguyen.

