Travis Scott Performs At Coney Island Art Walls’ Independence Day Concert

By Preezy Brown
 2 days ago
Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

On Monday (July 4), Travis Scott brought his live show to the Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn, N.Y. for an impromptu holiday performance at The Day Party: Independence Day event. The rapper ran through various hits from his catalog and the event included performances by Meek Mill, DJ Spade, and Chase B. Scott’s appearance was initially billed as a “live DJ set.”

In addition to manning the wheels of steel, Scott launched into a few of his fan favorites, including his 2016 single “Antidote” and went as far as jumping into the crowd. At one point, Scott reportedly paused the show after some concertgoers climbed up and dangled from lighting fixtures. His surprise set is the latest performance on his comeback trail in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy that occurred in 2021.

Scott’s Coney Island performance took place just days after Day N Vegas—where he was set to perform in front of the biggest crowd since the Astroworld Festival—was canceled due to “logistics, timing and productions issues.”

In other news, the rapper was also in attendance at Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin’s all-white July 4th party in the Hamptons, which boasted a guest list that included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, James Harden, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Kendall Jenner, and more.

Philadelphia, NY
