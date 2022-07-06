ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Police: four fans hurt when hit by bullet fragments

By JANIE McCAULEY
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGlLB_0gVrxAr600
Blue Jays Athletics Baseball Fireworks erupt over RingCentral Coliseum after a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Toronto Blue Jays in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Four baseball fans were injured by bullet fragments from outside the Coliseum while attending a postgame July 4 fireworks show, Oakland Police and the team said Tuesday.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police and the A's said.

Because the A's 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays lasted just 2 hours, 27 minutes, it wasn't yet dark enough for the fireworks show to start. Fans from a season-high crowd of 24,403 were allowed onto the playing field just after 9 p.m. local time.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating firearm-related injuries that occurred on July 4, 2022, after 9:30 p.m., in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way,” police and the A's said in a joint statement.

Police initially were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark and officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments “from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland,” the statement said. An additional victim walked into a hospital.

“I think if it wasn’t Fourth of July, it would be more alarming. Any time during Fourth of July, I can remember this growing up, it’s never safe but people tend to do things that aren’t in the ordinary," A's manager Mark Kotsay said before the series resumed Tuesday night. “That’s firing weapons in the air in terms of celebration. It’s really unfortunate that we had that happen here in the Coliseum and there were people injured. I know we’ve reached out to those people.”

An investigation is ongoing and Oakland Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland offered a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests.

Police reiterated their joint efforts with the A's and the team's security to keep everyone attending games in the venue safe.

“From a safety standpoint, I think the Coliseum is a safe environment,” Kotsay said. "It’s just unfortunate that on a holiday with the fireworks show that people were injured.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

6th person injured in A's postgame shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A sixth person has come forward with injuries related to "celebratory" gunfire after the Oakland A's game and the Coliseum's Fourth of July fireworks, according to Oakland police. Three fans at the Coliseum were injured by the gunfire, said police Tuesday morning. A fourth victim also walked...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caught on camera: couple dodges freeway shooting on I-580 in Oakland

An East Bay couple was caught in the crossfire of a freeway shootout in Oakland and escaped from the closest of calls when a bullet flew through their windshield.The incident happened on Interstate Highway 580 on June 14 as Garrett Mason and his fiance were headed to Pleasanton. Mason said he didnt realize it right away but he was caught between one driver chasing after another. "One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that was tailing them," said Mason. "One of the bullets happened to...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Resident shot at after confronting catalytic converter thieves in El Sobrante, suspects flee

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - An El Sobrante resident who witnessed a catalytic convertor theft in progress was shot at by the thieves, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department says. The incident happened Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the call of a shooting at the 100 block of Renee Court near May Raod. The sheriff's department said the resident confronted two subjects stealing the valuable part from a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the resident, who was not struck.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in deadly Oakland chase can't afford to get car back

OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple hospitalized after two Oakland police officers chased a 19-year-old driver, which ended in a crash that killed their 28-year-old cousin has at least two other major problems. Ina Lavalu, 24, and her husband, Daniel Fifita, 25, each suffered injuries so significant that they can't...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing ‘at-risk’ man

UPDATE: OPD says Hunt has been found safe. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating an “at-risk” man, the department tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Leonard Hunt, 73, was last seen Tuesday night around 11:50 p.m. on the 600 block of 51st Street. Hunt is considered to be at risk […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One shot on I-580 near Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was struck in a shooting on Interstate-580 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, CHP said. The shooting happened on eastbound I-580 in the area of 164th Avenue in Castro Valley. The freeway...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

1 injured during I-580 shooting in San Leandro; same area couple was recently caught in crossfire

SAN LEANDRO (KGO) -- At least one person was injured during a freeway shooting on I-580 Thursday afternoon in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near 150th Avenue, after 4 p.m. A short time later, a victim with a gunshot wound showed up at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakland Police Department#A#The Blue Jays
KRON4 News

SF man arrested for stabbing Walgreens security guard

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released. The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Say 4 Inside Coliseum Struck By Outside Gunfire After A's Game

Oakland police say four people inside RingCentral Coliseum were struck by outside celebratory Fourth of July gunfire on Monday night. Following the fireworks show after the Oakland A's game, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

PHOTOS: Car crashes into Cupertino Starbucks, injures 2

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Starbucks in Cupertino on Thursday afternoon, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said. Police shared images of the car in the Starbucks, which you can see below. Both of the injured people were bystanders inside the Starbucks. The driver was not […]
CUPERTINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Vallejo sideshow leaves 2 injured, 1 critical

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police said about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow Sunday night near Six Flags Amusement Park. Video posted online shows the chaotic scene where two people were injured, one critically. One man was hit by a car and was hospitalized in critical condition. Another person...
VALLEJO, CA
kgoradio.com

Four people shot inside Oakland Coliseum during fireworks show

A fourth of July fireworks show at the Oakland Coliseum ended with four gunshot-related injuries, according to Oakland Police Department (OPD). On Tuesday, OPD announced it is investigating four firearm-related injuries that occurred after 9:30 p.m. at the Coliseum, following a 5-1 Oakland A’s victory with a season-high crowd of 24,403 fans.
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

4 Fans Struck By Bullets At MLB Ballpark On Monday

Four people were wounded after getting shot at Oakland Coliseum on Monday night. The Oakland Athletics released a statement saying they're investigating the shooting that took place after the post-game fireworks show. Officers said three people were "struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland."
OAKLAND, NJ
KRON4 News

Three people shot in SF July 4 night

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three people were shot in San Francisco late Monday amid Fourth of July celebrations, according to a tweet from Commander Raj Vaswani of the San Francisco Police Department. The first shooting was at Market and Powell streets at 9:46 p.m., when an unknown number of suspects shot toward a street performer, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS News

Woman arrested after Martinez grass fire determined to be arson

MARTINEZ -- A grass fire in Martinez that came dangerously close to a gas station and petroleum tankers Tuesday was determined to have arson and police have arrested a suspect. The fire burned vegetation along the 3500 block of Pacheco Blvd. next to the Martinez Reservoir at around 3 p.m. The location borders a 7-Eleven gas station and a truck diesel filling station.
MARTINEZ, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
115K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy