Many travel despite inflation for the Fourth of July holiday

By Kaelee Collins
 2 days ago
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite inflation impacting travel costs, plenty of people still traveled to their July fourth holiday celebrations.

AAA had predicted millions of people would drive to holiday festivities, but travelers returned to airports in record pre-pandemic numbers over the weekend.

On Monday, travelers faced flight delays but fewer cancellations than in the days leading up to the holiday weekend.

22News spoke with one local person who said they’ve noticed that lots of people chose to have a holiday stay-cation.

Carter Adams, Booth Operator at Creme Bru. LA told 22News “I’ve actually noticed that there were a lot more people at the markets this weekend. and that was surprising to me because I expected more people to be out traveling. But a lot of folks, if they did travel they traveled to come to see their family here.”

Flying during peak vacation season is a challenge with big crowds, and summer thunderstorms can also overwhelm airlines.This summer, pilot shortages have also challenged airline operations.

