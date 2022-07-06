ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – July 6

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The papers are led by a fresh crisis for Boris Johnson after a number of sudden Cabinet and Government resignations threatened the future of the PM’s leadership.

The Guardian, The Times and The Sun all report the Prime Minister is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as chancellor and health secretary on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times.

The Daily Telegraph, Metro and i lead with a series of further Government resignations heaping more pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership is now “hanging by a thread”.

The Daily Mirror revels in the developments with the headline “Finally”, while the Daily Express says the PM is fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.

And the Daily Mail questions if Mr Johnson can “wriggle out” of this latest crisis.

newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

Tory leadership contest unofficially under way – with Wallace party favourite

The Tory leadership contest is now unofficially under way, with Boris Johnson’s resignation setting the wheels in motion for a new prime minister to take the reins. Mr Johnson intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.
ELECTIONS
newschain

PM now has no authority for new things – Welsh Secretary

Boris Johnson will no longer have the authority to do “new things” in Government, the Welsh Secretary has said. Sir Robert Buckland, a former justice secretary who took up the offer of a Cabinet return despite hours before calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation, sought to reassure party colleagues who have been pushing for Mr Johnson to leave office as soon as possible.
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
Rishi Sunak
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
International Business Times

Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson Has Quit, Who Could Replace Him?

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Below is a summary of some of those who could be in the frame to replace him. There is no clear favourite and they are not listed in order of likely prospects.
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Quince: Minister who defended Boris Johnson over Chris Pincher resigns

A minister who defended Boris Johnson just days ago over Christopher Pincher’s conduct after being given inaccurate “assurances” from No 10 has resigned from the government.In another blow to the embattled prime minister, Will Quince tendered his resignation after wrongly claiming the prime minister was not aware of “specific” allegations made against the former chief whip.In a statement on Wednesday, the education minister said: “With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the prime minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.“I...
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson has made life miserable for poor families – our suffering is his legacy

I watched Boris Johnson on the news, his mouth flapping, regurgitating those three-word slogans telling us to stay at home – and I believed him. He was locking down the country for our safety, he was looking after the nation, this was his job. What a huge liar our prime minister turned out to be. Even in the country’s highest office, he just couldn’t help himself. He disgusts me.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘PM’s long goodbye’: what the papers said about Boris Johnson’s sort-of resignation

The chaotic choreography of Boris Johnson’s sort-of resignation as prime minister delivered some contrasting front pages on Friday. The Guardian has a poster-style front page with a picture of an “unrepentant” Johnson during his resignation speech and the headline “It’s (almost) over” in which the words in parentheses are reduced to much smaller point size.
POLITICS
newschain

Tory leadership contenders prepare to do battle

Would-be contenders to claim the Tory crown are assessing whether they have the support to mount leadership bids following the dramatic resignation of Boris Johnson. With no clear frontrunner, around a dozen potential candidates – including backbenchers as well as ministers – are thought to be weighing a challenge.
POLITICS
newschain

Tory MPs welcome Johnson’s resignation and call for ‘fresh start’

Conservative MPs have welcomed the Prime Minister’s resignation, calling for a “clean start” with a new leader. Several on the backbenches, as well as Cabinet member Liz Truss, have said it was right for Boris Johnson to step down as Prime Minister after he admitted he had failed to persuade his own ministers he could fight on.
POLITICS
newschain

Outside No 10, Boris Johnson says his time is up to the tune of ‘bye, bye Boris’

Boris Johnson bounded out of Number 10 to the loud applause of his remaining supporters as the tune of “Bye, Bye Baby” blasted out from beyond the Downing Street gates. Brooding grey clouds had blotted out the sun over central London as Mr Johnson, dubbed the “greased piglet” for his previous ability to slip out of politically perilous situations, faced the glare of the world’s media at 12.30pm.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

The 1922 Committee elections: why they matter

The Conservative backbench 1922 Committee is expected to hold elections next week which could finally seal the fate of Boris Johnson. – What are the elections and why are they so important?. The 1922 Committee – the parliamentary group of Tory backbench MPs who are not ministers or ministerial aides...
ELECTIONS
