Council votes to accept Hicks' resignation, interim manager's departure takes effect Wednesday

Elizabeth City City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept interim City Manager Richard Hicks' resignation. It takes effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Hicks will be paid through July 29, per his contract with the city.

In another unanimous vote, City Council appointed city Human Resources Director Montique McClary as acting interim city manager.

Both votes came after City Council met in closed session for around an hour to discuss Hicks' resignation.

Hicks notified city officials last Wednesday of his plan to resign on July 29. He said he was giving City Council 30 days notice of his intention to resign, which he said is “in accordance with the terms and conditions” of his employment contract with the city.

In his memo, Hicks said was prepared to work the full 30 days of his notice but would leave earlier, with 30 days of pay, if council wanted him to.

City Council took him up on that offer Tuesday night.

Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence made the motion to accept Hicks’ resignation saying that the interim city manager wants to end his contract with the city July 29.

“We don’t have a reason,” Spence said. “The interim city manager has made it clear to us that he wants to end his contract, but he wants to do it effective July 29. However, I would like to make the motion that we accept his resignation effective 10 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.”

Spence and councilors Johnnie Walton, Barbara Baxter, Katherine Felton, Rose Whitehurst and Javis Gibbs supported the motion. First Ward councilors Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs did not attend Monday’s meeting.

Hicks became interim city manager in March and was slated to remain until the end of the year.

“All of council indicated that (Hicks) did a great job,” Mayor Kirk Rivers said following the vote.

Hicks said Tuesday he would have no comment on his reasons for submitting his resignation.