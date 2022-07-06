ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Council votes to accept Hicks' resignation, interim manager's departure takes effect Wednesday

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsxeZ_0gVrwktz00

Elizabeth City City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept interim City Manager Richard Hicks' resignation. It takes effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Hicks will be paid through July 29, per his contract with the city.

In another unanimous vote, City Council appointed city Human Resources Director Montique McClary as acting interim city manager.

Both votes came after City Council met in closed session for around an hour to discuss Hicks' resignation.

Hicks notified city officials last Wednesday of his plan to resign on July 29. He said he was giving City Council 30 days notice of his intention to resign, which he said is “in accordance with the terms and conditions” of his employment contract with the city.

In his memo, Hicks said was prepared to work the full 30 days of his notice but would leave earlier, with 30 days of pay, if council wanted him to.

City Council took him up on that offer Tuesday night.

Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence made the motion to accept Hicks’ resignation saying that the interim city manager wants to end his contract with the city July 29.

“We don’t have a reason,” Spence said. “The interim city manager has made it clear to us that he wants to end his contract, but he wants to do it effective July 29. However, I would like to make the motion that we accept his resignation effective 10 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.”

Spence and councilors Johnnie Walton, Barbara Baxter, Katherine Felton, Rose Whitehurst and Javis Gibbs supported the motion. First Ward councilors Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs did not attend Monday’s meeting.

Hicks became interim city manager in March and was slated to remain until the end of the year.

“All of council indicated that (Hicks) did a great job,” Mayor Kirk Rivers said following the vote.

Hicks said Tuesday he would have no comment on his reasons for submitting his resignation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners hire attorneys, discuss speed limits

The Manteo Board of Commissioner approved two contracts for legal services. Current Town Attorney Ben Gallop is starting his own law firm, Gallop Law Firm PLCC. He will continue as town attorney. The contract is effective July 6, 2022. The commissioners also agreed to a contract with Hornthal, Riley, Ellis...
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck approves preliminary plat for 55-plus community in Moyock

Currituck County commissioners approved a preliminary plat/special use permit for Baxter Station, a 55 and over residential community in Moyock Township at the June 20 regular commissioners meeting. The development will be located off Baxter Station Road east of Caratoke Highway across from TowneBank, just south of the residential community...
MOYOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
WAVY News 10

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital begins repaving project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Sentra Princess Anne Hospital is beginning a new paving project Tuesday, July 5, that will continue through the end of the year. According to a press release, the over $680,000 project will consist of milling worn surfaces, laying down two inches of new asphalt, and re-striping parking spaces, speedbumps, and other wayfinding aids.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Mayor#Politics Local
WITN

Work to begin on OBX bridge this month

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers will soon notice crews working on a bridge in one Eastern Carolina beach town. Crews will be working on the underside of the Washington Baum Bridge on U.S. 64 (locally known as the “Pirate’s Cove Bridge”) later this month, as a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project begins.
MANTEO, NC
WNCT

Work to begin soon on Manteo bridge rehab

MANTEO, N.C. – Drivers will soon notice crews working on the underside of the Washington Baum Bridge on U.S. 64 (locally known as the “Pirate’s Cove Bridge”) later this month, as a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project begins. The project, awarded to the Freyssinet USA company...
WITN

Swimming advisory issued for Dare County site due to high bacteria levels

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are being advised by state officials not to swim at a Dare County site due to high bacteria levels. The advisory is for an area at the Jockey’s Ridge Sound-side Access in Nags Head where test results of water samples indicate a running monthly average of 41 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water. This exceeds the state and federal standards of a running monthly average of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters, based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

The Glowline breaks ground in Norfolk

This 800-foot luminous path will be located in Jeff Robertson Park and will be the first of its kind on the East Coast. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/elizabeth-river-trail-foundation-breaks-ground-on-new-amenity-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTKR News 3

Military Circle Mall vaccination site temporarily closed effective 'immediately' due to funding change

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health said the Military Circle Mall community vaccination clinic will temporarily close, effective "immediately," after the program providing funding for the clinic experienced an unexpected funding change. According to the VDH, the Pharmacy Precision Clinic program was responsible for funding the Norfolk vaccination...
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head increases beach driving permit fees

Citing an increased effort to more actively monitor beach driving in recent years, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners approved an increase in annual beach driving permits at its July 6 meeting. The permits, which previously cost $25, will now cost $50 for residents and property owners and $100 for...
NAGS HEAD, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
578
Followers
880
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy