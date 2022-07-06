ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SLED helping in number of Pee Dee criminal investigations

By Tonya Brown
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPDE — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is helping out more and more with criminal investigations across the Pee Dee. SLED agents are helping to process evidence at crime scenes to be analyzed in an effort to track down a suspect. SLED'S website states, "The primary mission...

Robeson County town hires more police officers to protect community

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Robeson County Town of Rowland has hired four officers to help provide better protection for the community, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said they were dealing with a shortage and needed to hire officers as soon as possible. He added...
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown man arrested on several drug charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County man is behind bars after a joint operation led to his arrest on numerous drug charges. Ature Javon Gray, 28, was arrested Wednesday following a drug operation conducted by both the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown City Police. “Agents...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Juvenile injured in accidental shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a juvenile. Police responded to the Spring Creek Drive area in Socastee around 7:15 Wednesday night. According to a police report, when the officer arrived, the juvenile was sitting with his father in front of...
Deputies, insurance investigators on scene of shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms deputies and investigators with the North Carolina Department of Insurance are on the scene of a shooting Thursday morning along the 700 block of Highway 74 West outside of Rowland. Community members said yellow crime scene tape surrounds...
Horry County police: Juvenile shot in Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was shot Wednesday evening in Socastee, according to Horry County police. The shooting happened at 7:11 p.m. on Spring Creek Drive, according to authorities. Further information, including the extent of the juvenile’s injuries and their age, were not immediately available. Count on...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Deputies search for man wanted in Marion County armed robbery

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man robbed the clerk Thursday evening at the T-Mart Gas, Grocery and ABC store on Highway 41-A in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the man “placed two items on the counter then pulled a handgun from...
MARION COUNTY, SC
Bail bondsman accused of shooting wrong person in Robeson County, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Rowland man was seriously injured Thursday morning after being shot by a bail bondsman at a home in the 7000 block of Highway 74 West in Rowland, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said the 31-year-old man was found “suffering from...
Coroner ID’s man killed in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was killed as a result of a shooting in the Pee Dee early Tuesday, according to an official. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Bethel Road at around 1:45 a.m. Responding deputies later found two people who had been shot, one of whom died at the hospital.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Florence road named in honor of late deputy, SLED agent

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — The portion of Claussen Road from its intersection with Pamplico Highway to where it connects with Francis Marion Road is named in honor of former State Law Enforcement Division agent and Florence County Chief Deputy Johnnie Abraham. The road is called "Chief Deputy Johnnie Abraham,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
UPDATE: Kershaw County child taken by biological mother, found safe

(CHESTERFIELD COUNTY) --- A 3-year-old Kershaw County boy is back home after he was found by Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputies. Kershaw County Investigators say Jasper Garcia was found after Chesterfield County deputies finished a vehicle pursuit that went into North Carolina. “The safety of Jasper was our main concern...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
State troopers investigating bad crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are on scene Thursday evening of a bad wreck in the area of Slabtown Road off of Sellers Road in Marion County. One person was badly hurt, according to community members . A large two truck pulled up on scene and parked in...
MARION COUNTY, SC
Man planned to use television to get money

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. Police were dispatched to Myrtle Street at 1:35 a.m. about a domestic situation between two family members, with one of them trying to set the house on fire. The male family member did not want to talk with the police. The female said the male took her car keys and a television from the living room. He put it in the back seat of the vehicle. The female was not happy about this, the two argued, and the television was put back inside the residence. The male admitted taking the car keys and the television. He said he was borrowing the television to “finesse” someone into giving him some money. He noted it was just a verbal argument between him and the female. The male and female were advised to stay out of each other’s way since they had both been drinking. An hour later, police responded back to the residence for an active fight. Once on scene, no one wanted to talk to the police or cooperate. Everyone stated “everything was okay.”
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Over 70 Shots Fired in Marion County Community

72 shots were fired in an around the Leroy Bethea Road community of Mullins on Sunday but only one person called 911. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office four people were hurt in the shooting, along with cars and houses that were also struck by the bullets. One of the victims remains in the hospital and the three others were treated and released. If you have any information regarding the incident you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee and you may remain anonymous.
MARION COUNTY, SC

