Concord man arrested for attempting to meet minor for sex

The Contra Costa County District Attorney logo (Photo courtesy of Contra Costa County)

(BCN) — A 43-year-old Concord man has been charged with nine felony counts related to attempting to meet a minor for sex.

Police arrested Phillip Soliman Moussa on June 29 in Danville, after he arranged to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old child. According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, Moussa allegedly sent the minor a text requesting to meet at a park in Danville to engage in prohibited sex acts.

Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies arrested Moussa when he arrived. He remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $675,000. Moussa was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of arranging to meet a minor for sex, three counts of online enticement of a minor, and three counts of attempted lewd acts with a child.

The case was investigated by the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, staffed by investigators from the Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Concord, and Moraga Police departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Contra Costa County Probation Department, and Inspectors from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this case should contact Sheriff’s Detective Andreas Gianopoulos at (925) 313-2621.

The Contra Costa D.A.’s office encourages parents to discuss online safety with their children and visit the website www.kidsmartz.org or the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s website for further information.