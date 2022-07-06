ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Concord man arrested for attempting to meet minor for sex

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GE001_0gVrvvOx00
The Contra Costa County District Attorney logo (Photo courtesy of Contra Costa County)

(BCN) — A 43-year-old Concord man has been charged with nine felony counts related to attempting to meet a minor for sex.

Police arrested Phillip Soliman Moussa on June 29 in Danville, after he arranged to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old child. According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, Moussa allegedly sent the minor a text requesting to meet at a park in Danville to engage in prohibited sex acts.

Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies arrested Moussa when he arrived. He remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $675,000. Moussa was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of arranging to meet a minor for sex, three counts of online enticement of a minor, and three counts of attempted lewd acts with a child.

The case was investigated by the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, staffed by investigators from the Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Concord, and Moraga Police departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Contra Costa County Probation Department, and Inspectors from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this case should contact Sheriff’s Detective Andreas Gianopoulos at (925) 313-2621.

The Contra Costa D.A.’s office encourages parents to discuss online safety with their children and visit the website www.kidsmartz.org or the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s website for further information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Bay Area men charged with bribing Vallejo city official

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two Bay Area men were charged on Thursday with bribing a Vallejo city official, according to the United States Department of Justice. Steven Chu, 40, of San Bruno and Ben Guan, 35, of San Francisco were each hit with one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and one count […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

One shot on I-580 near Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was struck in a shooting on Interstate-580 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, CHP said. The shooting happened on eastbound I-580 in the area of 164th Avenue in Castro Valley. The freeway...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
ksro.com

Napa County Burglar Arrested; 11 Firearms Confiscated

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for a series of burglaries in Napa County. 26-year-old Enrique Quiros Ortiz was arrested on Highway 29 near Dunaweal Lane. In his vehicle, detectives located a ghost gun. A search of Ortiz’s residence in Santa Rosa turned up 10 stolen firearms and stolen jewelry. Ortiz was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections for five counts of residential burglary, violation of Napa County probation, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of stolen property. His bail is set at $250,000.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Danville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Danville, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Concord, CA
City
San Ramon, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

State to install surveillance cameras in East Bay freeway shooting hotspots

ALAMEDA COUNTY -- A recent shooting on I-580 highlights the impact cameras may have investigating highway shootings in the Bay Area as state agencies move forward to install several in the region later this year. A number of those devices will be placed in the East Bay, where most freeway incidents happened so far in 2022.  "Those types of incidents have been on the rise, and we're not unique case in that sense," Garrett Mason told KPIX 5 earlier this week about the shooting that injured him and his fiance in June. That's what law enforcement told him after he shared...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

6th person injured in A's postgame shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A sixth person has come forward with injuries related to "celebratory" gunfire after the Oakland A's game and the Coliseum's Fourth of July fireworks, according to Oakland police. Three fans at the Coliseum were injured by the gunfire, said police Tuesday morning. A fourth victim also walked...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Car flips over after crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A car has flipped over after a vehicle collision in Concord Thursday evening, police announced on Twitter. Minor injuries were reported, but police did not specify how many individuals were hurt. The crash happened on the intersection of Port Chicago Highway and Almond Avenue, which...
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Acts#Violent Crime#Contra Costa#Moraga Police#Sheriff S Detective#The Contra Costa D A
CBS San Francisco

Caught on camera: couple dodges freeway shooting on I-580 in Oakland

An East Bay couple was caught in the crossfire of a freeway shootout in Oakland and escaped from the closest of calls when a bullet flew through their windshield.The incident happened on Interstate Highway 580 on June 14 as Garrett Mason and his fiance were headed to Pleasanton. Mason said he didnt realize it right away but he was caught between one driver chasing after another. "One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that was tailing them," said Mason. "One of the bullets happened to...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Nab Senior Living Neighborhood Mail Theft Suspect

The Brentwood Police Department announced that since March 12th of this year, officers have responded to six separate incidents involved mail theft from our Summerset senior-living neighborhoods. While these neighborhoods are gated and often provide an extra layer of security, during each incident the community mailboxes were found to have...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

PHOTOS: Car crashes into Cupertino Starbucks, injures 2

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Starbucks in Cupertino on Thursday afternoon, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said. Police shared images of the car in the Starbucks, which you can see below. Both of the injured people were bystanders inside the Starbucks. The driver was not […]
CUPERTINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

SF man arrested for stabbing Walgreens security guard

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released. The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in deadly Oakland chase can't afford to get car back

OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple hospitalized after two Oakland police officers chased a 19-year-old driver, which ended in a crash that killed their 28-year-old cousin has at least two other major problems. Ina Lavalu, 24, and her husband, Daniel Fifita, 25, each suffered injuries so significant that they can't...
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Search for Missing Winters Teen After Accident

Accident in Winters Occurs When Pickup Crashes Into Putah Creek. An accident near Vacaville on July 3 occurred when a pickup carrying two teenagers returning from a quinceañera celebration the night before exited the roadway and ended up in Putah Creek in Winters. Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the call about the crash just after midnight near Canal Lane close to Lake Solano County Park.
WINTERS, CA
CBS News

Woman arrested after Martinez grass fire determined to be arson

MARTINEZ -- A grass fire in Martinez that came dangerously close to a gas station and petroleum tankers Tuesday was determined to have arson and police have arrested a suspect. The fire burned vegetation along the 3500 block of Pacheco Blvd. next to the Martinez Reservoir at around 3 p.m. The location borders a 7-Eleven gas station and a truck diesel filling station.
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder, weapons violations in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in relation to the fatal shooting of La Prell Briggs in March. The suspect, Damian Jones Jr. of Vallejo, was arrested at a traffic stop on 118 Peach Street, after police acquired a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. Jones Jr....
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Has crime decreased in SF since Boudin recall?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voted to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin on June 7, with 55.03% of voters saying they were in favor of removing the progressive prosecutor before the end of his term. Many cited crime in the city and a perceived reluctance from Boudin to prosecute criminals as a reason for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy