LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Bullitt County residents were trapped on their own street for hours Thursday due to a stopped train. Starting around 4 a.m. at Delk Road in Lebanon Junction, a CSX train began blocking an intersection. For the dozens of homes on the other side of the tracks, there was no way in or out of the neighborhood.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO