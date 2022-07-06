NJ boy, 15, missing after running away from home

Yasin Duke Photo credit City of Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey teen is still missing after running away from home on Saturday morning, police said.

The City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine said in a Facebook Live session that the teen, 15-year-old Yasin Duke, was last seen on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Later on in the evening, at 8:17 p.m., Duke was reported missing by his family. The teen, who has disabilities, is considered high risk and endangered.

“Yasim felt like he might have been in trouble,” Fine said. “I wanted to let Yasin know that he is not in any trouble. He is not going to be under arrest, he’s not going to be in any trouble.”

According to his parents, Duke has run away before but has either come home or been found by other family members in North Jersey.

“Do we suspect anything more than a missing person? We don’t have that information right now, but everything is on the table,” Fine said.

Fine added that Duke does not have a cellphone but they are actively monitoring social media for information. They are also checking with all the hospitals between Burlington County and North Jersey where his mother and other family members live.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 609-386-3300 or call 911.