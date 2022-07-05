ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Teen Fatally Shoots Girl For Throwing Water On McDonald’s Employee

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHQmM_0gVruuYR00

Two wrongs will never make a right decision, and that old saying couldn’t be more true in the instance of a fatal Chicago shooting where a 19-year-old man killed a 17-year-old girl after she purposefully threw water on a McDonald’s employee in Little Village.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As reported by The Chicago Sun-Times , Anthony Heredia told investigators that he was actually summoned to the McDonald’s at 4334 W. 26th St by employees following a prior altercation with the teen victim, Tierra Franklin. Heredia allegedly arrived to the restaurant and was told things were fine as Franklin ordered food inside with her family. It wasn’t until shortly afterwards where things went left, with prosecutors stating that Franklin went to the drive-thru window and threw a cup of water inside. Heredia reacted by pulling out a gun and firing at her twice.

More on this terrible teen tragedy below, via The Sun-Times :

“Franklin was struck in the back about 3 p.m. and taken to St. Anthony Hospital by her family, where she was pronounced dead, the Chicago police said.

Employees at the McDonald’s declined to talk with a reporter Sunday. A request for comment with a spokesman for the McDonald’s Corp. was not returned.

Family members told ABC7 Franklin was headed into her senior year at Curie High School and dreamed of becoming a lawyer.

After the shooting, a surveillance camera recorded Heredia returning to the parking lot and picking up a shell casing, and investigators later matched another shell casing recovered at the scene with a shell casing found in Heredia’s pocket when he was arrested a short time later, prosecutors said.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The 19-year-old gunman is being charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, and is currently being held without bail. Ironically enough, Heredia had been paroled for reckless discharge of a firearm as recently as this past March.

While her actions were uncalled for when it came to throwing the water, in no way does a teen deserve to die over a non-life-threatening situation. We pray for the family and loved ones of Tierra Franklin at this time.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 4

Common Sense Prevails
2d ago

Service workers are tired of being abused. I feel sorry for the family of this girl, as for the girl who got shot, don't start nothing, won't be nothing.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
fox32chicago.com

4 people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Three men and a woman were shot and wounded in a drive-by Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A crowd of people was gathered around 9:44 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up and people inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The 35-year-old was found lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face after midnight in the 800 block of East 80th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Racial Discrimination#Murder#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#The Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times#St Anthony Hospital#The Mcdonald S Corp#Curie High School
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 53, shot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot Friday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 53-year-old was sitting outside around 6:23 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him twice in the body in the 7300 block of North Clark Street, police said. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
GLENWOOD, IL
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy