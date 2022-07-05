Update: 7:30 a.m.:

MidAmerican Energy restored electricity to most of its customers after Tuesday night's storm. As of 7:30 a.m. 366 MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines and 1,373 customers in Iowa were without power. The largest single outage in Des Moines was in the Waveland Park Neighborhood where 111 customers were still without power Wednesday morning.

Original story:

Severe weather Tuesday left thousands of Iowans without power.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Des Moines and central Iowa, saying the region could expect strong gusts up to 55 miles per hour. The winds were expected to last until 8:45 p.m.

The line of storms was part of a system that left thousands of South Dakota residents without power.

Meanwhile, there were other warnings for thunderstorms, strong winds and hail for Waterloo and Cedar Rapids until 8:30 p.m.

MidAmerican Energy was reporting over 11,000 customers affected by power outages by 9 p.m. Tuesday, including nearly 6,000 in the Des Moines area.

MidAmerican's phone lines and website also went down, the company told the Des Moines Register.

"We quickly routed all customer calls to our emergency line - 1-800-799-4443 and are asking customers to only call for emergencies like a downed power lines or smelling natural gas," a spokesperson said. "Our crews are currently out assessing damage and will work throughout the night to safely restore power."

More details are expected Wednesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Power restored to most MidAmerican customers in Iowa after Tuesday evening storm