Over the last seven years the Wyoming East girls basketball program has churned out stars at an abnormal rate. They’re ready to keep the pipeline alive and well. The program will host the inaugural three-day Lady Warrior Basketball Camp on Monday, July 11 with the camp concluding on Wednesday, July 13 and running from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The camp will be held at Wyoming East High School and is open to all girls grades 3 through 8. The cost per student is $50 which covers the camp fee with each camper receiving a shirt.

2 DAYS AGO