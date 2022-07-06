Human Organs-on-Chips for Disease Modeling, Drug Development and Personalized Medicine

Neuroimaging is a discipline that deals with the in vivo depiction of the structure, function and pharmacology of the central nervous system (CNS), particularly our brain, in a noninvasive manner.1, 2 The past two decades have witnessed remarkable strides in the development of new anatomical and functional imaging techniques that can shed light on many critical aspects of human brain function with respect to cognition, learning and memory. In addition to studying how the brain works and how various activities impact the brain, neuroimaging has become a powerful tool for diagnosing diseases and evaluating brain health. In this article, we will cover the basics and applications of various traditional, as well as emerging neuroimaging techniques, considering their strengths and limitations, and discuss the prospects, challenges, risks and ethics concerned with this rapidly expanding field.
