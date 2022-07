SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One of the two boys struck by an SUV while sharing a ride on electric bike Wednesday has died of his injuries. “One of the 9-year-old juveniles injured in an accident yesterday has passed away,” says a a 12:02 p.m. tweet from the South Jordan Police Department. “The second juvenile is in stable, but serious condition.”

