If you’re looking for a beach getaway that is close to home, look no further. There are several beautiful beaches located near Chester County, Pennsylvania that offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax and soak up the sun, or want to enjoy some fun in the waves, these beaches have you covered. Here is a list of the top-rated beaches near Chester County, Pennsylvania!

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO