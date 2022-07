The 31st annual Adams County Heritage Festival, scheduled for Sunday, September 18, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park, promises to be one of the best ever. The planning committee has already signed formal contracts with three performing groups and awaits confirmation from a fourth. On stage will be local musician Freya Qually and her “Rovin’ Rhythm Ramblers,” as well as a great Latino band from York, “Los Monstros.”

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO