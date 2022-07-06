ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Three Calumet City men charged after fireworks thrown at Chicago police in the Loop

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are facing charges in connection with an attack on Chicago police officers involving fireworks early Monday morning. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Crus-Roman, and Guillermo Mota Jr., all age 19, were arrested on Monday in...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Calumet City, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Calumet City, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Albany Park

CHICAGO - A second teenager was charged with murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a man last May in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Michael Conrad who was sitting in a car around 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Mota
cwbchicago.com

Robber zaps 77-year-old wig store owner with a stun gun in Wicker Park

A robber stole wigs from a Wicker Park store and repeatedly zapped the business’s 77-year-old owner with a stun gun on Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. at Heads and Threads, 1254 North Milwaukee. The offender walked into the store, but was quickly recognized by the owner...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Michigan Ave#Violent Crime#Cbs#N Michigan Ave#W 154th St
nypressnews.com

Suspect in Fourth of July massacre confesses

The man in custody in connection with the July 4 mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park confessed to the crime and revealed that he contemplated carrying out a second attack, authorities said Wednesday. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III appeared in court Wednesday via Zoom and was formally...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Teens shot while stopped at red light in Austin

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while stopped at a red light Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were at a red light around 4 a.m. when a red vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy