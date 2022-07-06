Gary E. Thompson, 84, of Ogdensburg

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mr. Layaw passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 at Massena Rehab. Paul is survived by his five sons, Jonathan and Jennifer Layaw, Raymondville; Ernest and Joan Sweet, Liverpool; Gary and Tammy Sweet, Potsdam; Tim and Cheryl Sweet, Hudson, NH; Jeff and Tina Sweet, Norwood; his daughters, Susette and Floyd Scovil, Colton; Jeanette Sweet, Syracuse and Sherry and companion James Fullerton, Norwood; as well as his beloved 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Paul was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Frances in March of 1998, a daughter, Judy Mills, a granddaughter, Michelle Mills and his siblings Florence, Ineva, Donald, Doris, Hilda, Marjorie, Elaine, Harold, Clyde and Lloyd.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO