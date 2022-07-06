ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Gary E. Thompson, 84, of Ogdensburg

 2 days ago

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary E. Thompson, age 84 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Monday (July 11, 2022) at St. Mary's Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at Foxwood Memorial Park....

Cora Louise Mary Joanette, 82, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Cora Louise Mary Joanette, age 82, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to...
Herbert J. Lovely Jr., 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Herbert J. Lovely Jr., age 76 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday (July 9, 2022) at 12:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ogdensburg with full military honors.
Dalton "Jerry" Miller, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Dalton "Jerry" Miller, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Matthew Conger officiating. Dalton passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital...
Eileen E. Basham, 82, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Eileen E. (Irish) Basham, 82, Hannawa Falls, NY peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Eileen was born on April 14, 1940, in Potsdam to Claude and Thelma (Cary) Irish. She attended...
Reverend Father Thomas James, 58, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Reverend Father Thomas James, 58, of Vincent Street died peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. A full...
Harriet E. Welcher, 69, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Harriet E. Welcher age 69 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital. Born in Massena she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Rocque) Welcher. Harriet is survived by one son Shawn Welcher of Constable, NY and two brothers...
Paul F. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mr. Layaw passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 at Massena Rehab. Paul is survived by his five sons, Jonathan and Jennifer Layaw, Raymondville; Ernest and Joan Sweet, Liverpool; Gary and Tammy Sweet, Potsdam; Tim and Cheryl Sweet, Hudson, NH; Jeff and Tina Sweet, Norwood; his daughters, Susette and Floyd Scovil, Colton; Jeanette Sweet, Syracuse and Sherry and companion James Fullerton, Norwood; as well as his beloved 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Paul was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Frances in March of 1998, a daughter, Judy Mills, a granddaughter, Michelle Mills and his siblings Florence, Ineva, Donald, Doris, Hilda, Marjorie, Elaine, Harold, Clyde and Lloyd.
Brandi A. Weaver, 31

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beautiful soul, Brandi A. Weaver, 31, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday July 3, 2022, at the Albany Medical Center after being diagnosed with a brain mass. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Calling hours will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 2:15 PM. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton.
Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Jennie was born in Watertown February 16, 1922, daughter of Antonio and Maria Foti Crupi and she attended Watertown High School. On May 27, 1943 she married Dominic V. Liberatore at St. Anthony's Church with Rev. James Quinn officiating. Mr. Liberatore, the circulation manager for the Watertown Daily Times for 40 years, died August 12, 2005.
Arthur "Art" Jeffers, 68, of Chaumont

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Arthur (only his mother called him that) "Art" Jeffers, 68, passed away on his own terms at his home in Chaumont under the care of his loving wife, Ellen, friend and RN Rachel Gallagher, and the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County on July 3rd.
Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of South Mechanic Street, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 4, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Yvonne was born on March 23, 1939, to the late James & Lilac (Tillie) Newman at their homestead in Carthage, NY. She attended Carthage School where she graduated in 1957 and was awarded the Betty Crocker Award and A Dictation Award. In September 1957, she began working as a Clerk for Prudential Insurance Company and she was promoted to Office Manager in 1981 until she retired in 1994.
Interviews

Samaritan Medical Center now has an online tool for scheduling mammograms. You might want to head to Adams Saturday for the 12th annual Cheddar Cheese Festival. Ooh la la! Cape Vincent to celebrate French Festival. Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT. |. By 7 News Staff. Cape Vincent's...
Antoinette Collette, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette Collette of NYS Route 3 died peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family. She was born in Watertown, New York to the late Anthony and Carrie (Adsit) Pacella. She graduated from Brownville High School. She married Peter Collette in Brownville, New York on August 12, 1978.
Troy M. Taylor, 47, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Troy M. Taylor, age 47 of Lisbon will be held at 6:00pm on Friday (July 8, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin O'Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 3:00 to 6:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Taylor passed away on Monday (July 4, 2022) after suffering a major stroke.
Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Services for Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Foxwood Memorial Park with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Spooner passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
Julia Gallo Pecori, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Julia Gallo Pecori, 72, Watertown, passed away Monday July 4, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family. A loving wife, mother and grandmother Mrs. Pecori was born in Corona, Queens, New York on November 21, 1949, daughter of Joseph and Julia Labriola Gallo.
Christina Helen Stiles, 46, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Christina Helen Stiles, 46, died peacefully on Thursday evening, June 30, 2022, at the Grand Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Ilion, NY where she had been a resident for several years. She was born on November 14, 1975, in Rochester and later moved...
Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52 passed away on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. It was sudden and unexpected. Lawrence "Larry" was born in Watertown, NY, on June 2nd, 1970, to Norma (Dufrene) Hollenbeck and the late, Arnold Hollenbeck, Sr.
Massena AMVETS' former finance officer has history of embezzlement

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man, who's accused of stealing money he was supposed to protect, has a history of embezzlement. We're talking about Mark Phillips, the former finance officer of a veterans service club. He's accused of stealing nearly $45,000 from the Massena group. It turns out, Phillips has a history of theft going back 40 years.
