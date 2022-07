After months of planning and two years of being virtual, this downtown 5K was back in person on June 3rd. Participants were excited to be back in person; overall, there were 555 participants, including children and adults. The Race Against Poverty gives members of the community a chance to run through the heart of the borough, while taking a stand as a community against poverty that impacts many of our own and limits full potential. The evening included not only the 5K, but Kids Races and a block party, with various community organizations, the music of a DJ, a balloon artist and food.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO