Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Gems collect donations for backpack giveaway

WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Larita Dewberry was killed in 2016 after attempting to leave an abusive relationship. Three years later, Larita's mom and five kids decided to use their tragedy to help other victims.

www.wdam.com

WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg invites the community to a 'Movie Under the Stars'

With the high temperatures, many farmers must combat the heat to keep their produce in good condition.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

R3SM makes a difference in the Hub City one house at a time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The non-profit Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) makes a difference in the Hattiesburg community one house at a time. This Thursday, June 7, R3SM volunteers started early in the morning on roof repairs and a wheelchair ramp for a Hub City resident. “We have some...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Covington Sheriff’s Department to host blood drive July 13

With the high temperatures, many farmers must combat the heat to keep their produce in good condition.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

12-year-old Hattiesburg girl turns love for art into business

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Growing up, you often hear children say they hope to be a doctor or a lawyer one day. One young Hattiesburg girl, however, aspires to be an artist. Twelve-year-old Shanti Woodard has already gotten a head start on her potential career, even making a few extra dollars.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City families come together to celebrate 4th of July

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A lot of places in the Pine Belt have community-wide Independence Day celebrations. Some residents, however, choose to celebrate at home with family and friends. In Hattiesburg, for example, the Burkett family held a pool party. They invited several friends, and a few family members drove...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal non-profit hosts annual health and resource fair

Larita Dewberry was killed in 2016 after attempting to leave an abusive relationship. Three years later, Larita's mom and five kids decided to use their tragedy to help other victims.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

New luxury-brand store opens in the Hub City

In the first half of 2022 alone, 15 Columbia companies held ribbon-cutting ceremonies. The $15,000 check donated by Southern Bancorp bank will go towards early learning collaborative programs in Lamar County, Hattiesburg and Petal.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia is experiencing a business boom in 2022

Live A new, luxury-brand store carrying only designer items and offering unique, high-end events has opened its doors in West Hattiesburg. Southern Bancorp gives $15,000 to early learning centers. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The $15,000 check donated by Southern Bancorp bank will go towards early learning collaborative programs in...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Children’s Task Force asks for donations to meet increasing need

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Children’s Task Force (PCTF) has seen increasing demand and is helping more families than ever get the food they need. Typically, the PCTF distributes about 450 food boxes each month, but in June, that number jumped to more than 550. Fifty new clients also signed up for food assistance last month.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal school district hosts annual Health and Resource Fair

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal non-profit First Bridge will host its annual Health and Resource Fair for students in the Petal School district. This event will provide health screens, including hearing and vision, free school uniforms and haircuts. First Bridge Board Member Jessica Sutton said this event is a...
PETAL, MS
impact601.com

COLUMN: Welcome to the Future

While sitting on my porch this evening, watching the kids run around with sparklers, a familiar song came on and my mind began to drift. Actually, after attending two different firework shows this weekend, the entire holiday has been a trip down memory lane. The sounds, the smells, the patriotic buzz in the air, all reminded me of being in Pensacola for the 4th when I was a kid. We used to have pretty darn good firework shows in Laurel when I was growing up, as well. Independence Day is a fun time to be a kid. That song got me to thinking of all of the things that have changed since my childhood, so I figured I’d write about some of them that somehow came to mind.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

West Marion grad with rare eye condition gets scholarship to sing at PRCC

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Carlyn White recently graduated from West Marion High School with honors. The 18-year-old was part of the show choir in high school and has now received a scholarship to sing at Pearl River Community College with “The Pearl River Singers” and the highly select group of twelve singers known as “The Voices.”
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

6pm Headlines 7/5

On Tuesday, Hattiesburg city officials presented Carter Carroll with a plaque in honor of his 17-year service as council president.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg may allow golf carts on public roads

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg councilman is drafting an ordinance that if passed, would allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on certain public roads in the city. Mayor Toby Barker said Senate Bill 2605, passed during the 2021 Legislative Session, allows cities and towns to pass ordinances...
WDAM-TV

Jones County honors longtime Chancery Court judge

With the high temperatures, many farmers must combat the heat to keep their produce in good condition. Gov. Reeves appoints Brad Thompson, originally from Lucedale, as the new district attorney for Jones county.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel family needs help after losing everything in a fire

Heidelberg teacher creates program to help students transition grades. Starting at a new school can be intimidating. Teacher Dorothy Hamilton created Hedges Around Youth to help ease students fears about moving to a new grade. Forrest County NAACP promotes health at Summer Tropicanza. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Summer Tropicana...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Gov. Reeves appoints Thompson as Jones County D.A.

With the high temperatures, many farmers must combat the heat to keep their produce in good condition.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County toddler drowns in family pool

OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 19-month-old boy from Ovett drowned in his family pool late Thursday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene around 11:07 am on Thursday, June 7, after the boy’s mother found him unresponsive in the pool and called for help. JCSD...
JONES COUNTY, MS

