Arizona State

Feds sue over new Arizona citizenship proof law for voting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday sued Arizona over a new law requiring people who use a federal form to register to vote to provide additional proof of citizenship if they want to vote for president or using the state’s popular vote-by-mail system....

Salon

SCOTUS upholds Louisiana GOP map despite two courts finding that it violates the Voting Rights Act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Civil rights advocates on Tuesday decried the U.S. Supreme Court's reinstatement of Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, which a federal judge said will cause "irreparable harm" to Black voters in the 2022 midterm elections and likely violates the Voting Rights Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Justice Department defends DACA in appeals court

Attorneys hoping to save an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of people brought into the U.S. as children told a federal appeals court Wednesday that ending the program would cruelly disrupt the lives of thousands who have grown up to become tax-paying, productive drivers of the U.S. economy.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Maryland loosens gun law enforcement after Supreme Court ruling

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Twitter Tuesday that police are to stop enforcing the “good and substantial reason” standard for wear and carry permits following the Supreme Court’s decision last month to strike down a New York state law putting restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons in public places.
MARYLAND STATE
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AOL Corp

U.S. Justice Dept sues Arizona over restrictive voting requirements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued the state of Arizona to block a state law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship for some federal elections. Due to take effect in January, the law violates the National Voter Registration Act by requiring proof of citizenship...
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Jake Hoffman
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Antonin Scalia
The Associated Press

Court won't fast-track Arizona AG's election fight appeal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules. The decision means there is unlikely to be time before the general election for court battles to play out on Brnovich’s appeal and updated 2019 election rules will remain in place for the general election. A Yavapai County judge last month rejected Brnovich’s effort to order Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document she wrote telling county election officials how to manage the 2022 elections. The judge said Brnovich had waited so long to sue over his perceived problems with the manual that he could not order the few changes that may be merited. Judge John Napper instead sided with Hobbs and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey’s position and said the last manual approved by all three in 2019 would be in effect for the upcoming elections.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Proposes Requiring States to Set Tailpipe Emissions Targets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday announced it is proposing to require that state transportation agencies set new targets for reducing tailpipe emissions on the national highway system. The department's Federal Highway Administration told Reuters states will have flexibility "to set targets that work for their respective climate...
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions

By Stefanie Lindquist Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, state laws, rather than federal law, will now determine whether someone can legally get an abortion. It also means that state Supreme Courts will become much more important in deciding the validity of state laws on abortion. The U.S. […] The post State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
Slate

Democrats Are Headed for a Disaster With Unfilled Judicial Vacancies

At the end of his first year in office, President Joe Biden’s staff rightly trumpeted the fact that he had nominated and confirmed a historic number of judges at the start of his first term in office. After decades of Republicans outpacing Democrats in focus on the courts, it was welcome news. But today, as terrible decisions from the Supreme Court offer a stark reminder of the importance of the judiciary, we face a tough reality: even an historic pace has not been enough to keep up with the rate of judicial retirements, and President Biden and Senate Democrats are on track to leave more than 60 judicial vacancies open at the end of this year. With the possibility looming that Republicans may retake the Senate, we know that leaving any vacancy open in January could well mean letting a newly empowered Mitch McConnell blockade them, just as he did President Barack Obama’s picks, from Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination to dozens of lower court nominees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The Legality of DACA After West Virginia v. EPA

Last month, DACA turned ten years. Despite its vintage, the Supreme Court has never passed on the legality of the policy. Indeed, DHS v. Regents ducked the issue altogether, finding that the Trump Administration failed to justify the DACA rescission. (That precedent seemed to have expired with Biden v. Texas.) In Regents, I filed an amicus brief on behalf of the Cato Institute. We argued that DACA would trigger the major question doctrine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Supreme Court hands defeat to Native American Tribes in Oklahoma

Native Americans in Oklahoma rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled three years ago that the eastern half of Oklahoma is on tribal land and that the state could not bring criminal prosecutions on Indian land without the consent of the tribes living there. Well today, the court narrowed that decision, ruling that the state could prosecute non-Indigenous people for crimes committed against Native Americans in Indian Country. The decision prompted an angry dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has written extensively and sympathetically about the abuses inflicted on Indigenous tribes in the course of American history. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

This Supreme Court ruling will prove vital to defending voter ID and other laws

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent Supreme Court ruling empowers states to pass election integrity measures.]. The Supreme Court’s important ruling last week on voter ID in North Carolina has been overlooked in the fervor over the high court’s spot-on decisions upholding the Second Amendment and religious freedom and overruling Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

After Court Ruling, Maryland Broadens Concealed-Gun Permits

(Reuters) - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan loosened his state's restrictions on carrying concealed firearms on Tuesday, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision that allows people to carry handguns in public. The Supreme Court's newly assertive conservative majority struck down limits in New York state on carrying concealed handguns outside...
MARYLAND STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.
TEXAS STATE
2022 Election Expert

Louisiana to vote on 11 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 11 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Louisiana in 2022. Adjustment of Ad Valorem Tax Rates Amendment (SB 154) Description: Amends the Louisiana Constitution to provide for the adjustment of ad valorem tax rates by a taxing authority up to the maximum rate approved by the constitution until the authorized rate expires.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Red states outstrip blue in economic recovery

Red states are overwhelmingly outperforming blue states in their economic recoveries from the pandemic . A big part of the growth comes from an influx of people relocating from high-tax states with larger Democratic representation into places like Florida , Texas, and other Republican-leaning states that typically foster lower-tax environments.
PUBLIC HEALTH

