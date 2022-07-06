Summer league observations: Some rookie impressions and a Grizzlies win

It’s basketball, and it’s on television.

But the summer league is much more than sports entertainment in the middle of July for the Memphis Grizzlies, especially this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is off his feet. After surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot, he will be out four to six months.

So let the auditions begin. Right there in Salt Lake City (and soon Las Vegas)!

Memphis is going to need someone to step up for power forward depth when the regular season begins, and several of its options — only Brandon Clarke excluded — are playing hoops right now.

That bunch took down the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, 103-99, in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Here are a few observations from the Grizzlies’ first summer league game in Salt Lake City:

In the spotlight

The Grizzlies rolled out a starting five featuring three returnees and two rookies: Kennedy Chandler, Ziaire Williams, Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia and Xavier Tillman Sr.

But it was Williams and LaRavia under the microscope early, for entirely different reasons.

Tremont Waters (51) guards Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed Jr. (44) on July 5. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)

Williams, when healthy, was a rotation player his entire rookie season. He was especially impressive as the team closed in on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. In the last two months of the regular season, Williams boosted his 3-point percentage while improving his on-ball defense. At the same time, he inflated the expectations for his future.

So everyone wanted to see the second-year wing flash some skill. Grizzlies fans hope he can make a leap as Desmond Bane did in his second year.

Williams started the scoring for Memphis with a dip into a crowded lane and a two-handed dunk. He also drained another 3-pointer from the wing, and played several possessions on the ball. The leader of the summer league group finished with 15 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

“It went good,” Williams said in the postgame ESPN interview. “I had a few sloppy turnovers. I’m still trying to figure it out, but that’s what summer league is for, you know? It’s about the ups and downs and getting better.”

Unlike Williams, LaRavia’s first summer league game was a first impression. The Grizzlies traded up to select the 6-foot-8 forward at No. 19 in last month’s draft, trading the Nos. 22 and 29 picks to get him.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia shoots a 3-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers on July 5. (Jeff Swinger/AP)

That alone made him a player of intrigue. Factor in that Jackson is likely to miss the start of the season, and suddenly LaRavia is in good position to be an important rotation player on opening night in October.

LaRavia showed in the early moments exactly why the Grizzlies made their move. The 20-year-old showed off his smooth jumper with two 3-point makes in the opening quarter, and made a smart cut to the basket that nearly resulted in another score.

He finished with 13 points and four rebounds, and shot 4-for-7 from deep.

The Wake Forest product still has a ways to go if he wants to make an impact for Memphis right away, particularly defensively, but it was undoubtedly an encouraging start to his pro career.

The other rookies

Undrafted Kenneth Lofton Jr. looks like a 6-6 bowling ball with legs and he navigates the lanes well. The 275-pounder is as fun as summer league gets.

Lofton, who was signed to a two-way contract after the draft, had a dunk attempt partially blocked in the first half that went in the basket anyway for an and-one opportunity. The bench erupted in cheers. He followed that moment with another play that brought his teammates to their feet — a silky smooth fadeaway jumper on a face-up pivot.

He finished with nine points and three rebounds.

Also making their professional debuts were David Roddy, Kennedy Chandler and Vince Williams Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr., right, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Michael Foster Jr. on July 5. (Jeff Swinger/AP)

Chandler signed a four-year rookie deal on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The reported $7.1 million deal has $4.49 million in guaranteed money — the largest guaranteed salary for an American second-round pick.

Chandler scored eight points to go with four assists and four steals. He was a team-best plus-10 while on the court, and swiped away the 76ers’ final possession in their chance to tie the game.

Rounding out the rookie impressions were Vince Williams Jr., who had nine points and four rebounds, and Roddy, who finished with four points and four rebounds.

The summer league vets

Also relevant in the Jackson replacement conversation are summer league vets Aldama and Tillman, each of whom played well in more than 20 minutes of run.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) drives between Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed Jr. (44) and guard Isaiah Joe (7) on July 5. (Jeff Swinger/AP)

Tillman — participating in summer league for the third time — dropped in a team-high 16 points and helped Memphis keep its narrow lead in the final quarter with an alley-oop knock-away and a finger roll.

Aldama scored 13 points to go with three rebounds and two assists, and made 2-of-3 shots from 3-point range.

Memphis resumes summer league play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Oklahoma City.