ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Summer league observations: Some rookie impressions and a Grizzlies win

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SY8Vt_0gVrs8ma00

It’s basketball, and it’s on television.

But the summer league is much more than sports entertainment in the middle of July for the Memphis Grizzlies, especially this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is off his feet. After surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot, he will be out four to six months.

So let the auditions begin. Right there in Salt Lake City (and soon Las Vegas)!

Memphis is going to need someone to step up for power forward depth when the regular season begins, and several of its options — only Brandon Clarke excluded — are playing hoops right now.

That bunch took down the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, 103-99, in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Here are a few observations from the Grizzlies’ first summer league game in Salt Lake City:

In the spotlight

The Grizzlies rolled out a starting five featuring three returnees and two rookies: Kennedy Chandler, Ziaire Williams, Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia and Xavier Tillman Sr.

But it was Williams and LaRavia under the microscope early, for entirely different reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFosU_0gVrs8ma00

Tremont Waters (51) guards Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed Jr. (44) on July 5. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)

Williams, when healthy, was a rotation player his entire rookie season. He was especially impressive as the team closed in on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. In the last two months of the regular season, Williams boosted his 3-point percentage while improving his on-ball defense. At the same time, he inflated the expectations for his future.

So everyone wanted to see the second-year wing flash some skill. Grizzlies fans hope he can make a leap as Desmond Bane did in his second year.

Williams started the scoring for Memphis with a dip into a crowded lane and a two-handed dunk. He also drained another 3-pointer from the wing, and played several possessions on the ball. The leader of the summer league group finished with 15 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

“It went good,” Williams said in the postgame ESPN interview. “I had a few sloppy turnovers. I’m still trying to figure it out, but that’s what summer league is for, you know? It’s about the ups and downs and getting better.”

Unlike Williams, LaRavia’s first summer league game was a first impression. The Grizzlies traded up to select the 6-foot-8 forward at No. 19 in last month’s draft, trading the Nos. 22 and 29 picks to get him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNdxz_0gVrs8ma00

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia shoots a 3-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers on July 5. (Jeff Swinger/AP)

That alone made him a player of intrigue. Factor in that Jackson is likely to miss the start of the season, and suddenly LaRavia is in good position to be an important rotation player on opening night in October.

LaRavia showed in the early moments exactly why the Grizzlies made their move. The 20-year-old showed off his smooth jumper with two 3-point makes in the opening quarter, and made a smart cut to the basket that nearly resulted in another score.

He finished with 13 points and four rebounds, and shot 4-for-7 from deep.

The Wake Forest product still has a ways to go if he wants to make an impact for Memphis right away, particularly defensively, but it was undoubtedly an encouraging start to his pro career.

The other rookies

Undrafted Kenneth Lofton Jr. looks like a 6-6 bowling ball with legs and he navigates the lanes well. The 275-pounder is as fun as summer league gets.

Lofton, who was signed to a two-way contract after the draft, had a dunk attempt partially blocked in the first half that went in the basket anyway for an and-one opportunity. The bench erupted in cheers. He followed that moment with another play that brought his teammates to their feet — a silky smooth fadeaway jumper on a face-up pivot.

He finished with nine points and three rebounds.

Also making their professional debuts were David Roddy, Kennedy Chandler and Vince Williams Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KG03k_0gVrs8ma00

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr., right, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Michael Foster Jr. on July 5. (Jeff Swinger/AP)

Chandler signed a four-year rookie deal on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The reported $7.1 million deal has $4.49 million in guaranteed money — the largest guaranteed salary for an American second-round pick.

Chandler scored eight points to go with four assists and four steals. He was a team-best plus-10 while on the court, and swiped away the 76ers’ final possession in their chance to tie the game.

Rounding out the rookie impressions were Vince Williams Jr., who had nine points and four rebounds, and Roddy, who finished with four points and four rebounds.

The summer league vets

Also relevant in the Jackson replacement conversation are summer league vets Aldama and Tillman, each of whom played well in more than 20 minutes of run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jSff_0gVrs8ma00

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) drives between Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed Jr. (44) and guard Isaiah Joe (7) on July 5. (Jeff Swinger/AP)

Tillman — participating in summer league for the third time — dropped in a team-high 16 points and helped Memphis keep its narrow lead in the final quarter with an alley-oop knock-away and a finger roll.

Aldama scored 13 points to go with three rebounds and two assists, and made 2-of-3 shots from 3-point range.

Memphis resumes summer league play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kennedy Chandler Delivers Sound Summer League Debut With Memphis

VFL Kennedy Chandler made his NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday night with the Memphis Grizzlies. Chandler and his hometown team were victorious in their first game of the summer, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 103-99. In the game, Chandler started and played 23 minutes, posting 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies rookie Kenny Lofton taking Chet Holmgren to school

Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s future prospects appeared to get a massive jolt in the right direction. Their prized draft pick, Chet Holmgren, had an outstanding performance in his first Summer League game. He dropped 23 points on just nine shots, finishing with six blocks and four treys. He became the first player in […] The post Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies rookie Kenny Lofton taking Chet Holmgren to school appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Porter reveals why he chose Raptors over Warriors reunion

Bringing back Otto Porter Jr. was one of the Warriors’ top priorities entering the offseason. But, just as they did with Gary Payton II, the team could only watch as Porter found a new home with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year contract worth $12.4 million. On Wednesday when...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Video: Kenny Lofton Jr. Dominates Chet Holmgren In Summer League

Chet Holmgren had a sensational Summer League debut against the Utah Jazz yesterday when he set the Salt Lake City Summer League record for most blocks in a game with 6. Chet boastfully proclaimed that he would break the record again after the game, knowing that the Thunder would take on the Memphis Grizzlies the next day.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Chet Holmgren’s incredible Summer League debut

It’s only one game, in the Summer League, but Chet Holmgren certainly looked the part of a future NBA star in his first game action with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Holmgren — the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft — put his unicorn-esque skillset on display in Oklahoma City’s 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Santi Aldama
Yardbarker

Trevelin Queen, Charles Bassey Lead Sixers to First Summer League Victory

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League team took the court on Wednesday night for their second-straight matchup. On Tuesday, the Sixers tipped off their Salt Lake City run with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. While it was a close battle, the 76ers couldn’t come out on top despite strong...
NBA
The Associated Press

Rookie Brieske outduels Cease, Tigers beat White Sox 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning while outpitching Dylan Cease, Javier Báez homered and the Detroit Tigers hung on beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday night. The Tigers won their fifth straight. They began this four-game series against the reigning AL Central champs after a four-game home sweep of the Guardians, their first against Cleveland in nine years. Pinch-hitter Spencer Torkelson had an RBI single in the ninth to give Detroit a two-run lead. Chicago then made it interesting in the bottom half against closer Gregory Soto, who earned his 17th save in 19 chances. Tim Anderson singled with one out, AJ Pollock walked and Luis Robert cut it to 2-1 with a double down the right-field line. But with runners on second and third, Soto struck out José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#The Western Conference
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy